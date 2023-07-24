Physical season 3: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Rose Byrne series

Put on your neon leggings, because it's time for Physical season 3. The Apple TV Plus series starring Rose Byrne is back for its final time, as the new season serves as the last for the dark comedy.

Created by Annie Weisman, Physical takes us back to the 1980s, where a struggling housewife, Sheila, finds an outlet that allows her to find an unlikely source of power: aerobic exercising. We've seen Sheila get out of her unsatisfying marriage, get involved with dangerous people and confront her own demons on her way to creating an exercise empire. So what lies in store for her?

Here is everything that you need to know about Physical season 3.

New episodes of Physical season 3 premiere on Apple TV Plus on Wednesday, August 2. The first two episodes are going to be released immediately on August 2, with subsequent episodes releasing once a week. With 10 episodes making up Physical season 3, the series finale is set to drop on September 27.

Physical season 3 plot

Here is the official synopsis for Physical season 3:

"Sheila finds her status challenged by rising celebrity exercise goddess Kelly Kilmartin, who becomes not only a professional threat, but manages to get in her head. Will Sheila prevail, or will Kelly’s presence in her life undermine the hard-earned healing and stability that Sheila has worked so hard for."

Physical season 3 cast

Rose Byrne and Zooey Deschanel in Physical (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Rose Byrne headlines Physical as Sheila Rubin. Byrne has become a fixture on Apple TV Plus not just with Physical but also with her recent series Platonic, starring alongside Seth Rogen, and appearing in the movie Spirited. Fans are also familiar with Byrne from her roles in Mrs. America, Neighbors, Spy and Bridesmaids.

Returning cast members for the series include Diedre Friel (Somewhere in Queens, New Amsterdam) as Sheila's best friend and business partner Greta, Rory Scovel (Babylon, Superstore) as Sheila's ex-husband Danny and Paul Sparks (House of Cards, Boardwalk Empire) as real estate mogul John Breem.

New to the Physical cast this season is Zooey Deschanel, taking on the role of Kelly Kilmartin. This is Deschanel's first TV role since New Girl concluded. Among her other well-known credits are (500) Days of Summer, Yes Man and Your Highness.

Physical season 3 trailer

Things seem to be going well for Sheila finally, that is until she comes face to face with Kelly Kilmartin. Check out what that is going to look like in the Physical season 3 trailer.

How to watch Physical season 3

Physical is an Apple TV Plus original series, which means that it is exclusively available on Apple TV Plus and requires a subscription to watch. There is still an Apple TV Plus free trial (one of the few still available from streaming services) before the monthly subscription fee has to kick in.