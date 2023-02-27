Somewhere in Queens: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Ray Romano movie

Ray Romano has been a long-time presence in front of the camera, but for the first time in his career, he is stepping behind it with his directorial debut, Somewhere in Queens. He's also going to be starring in the movie, just in case you were wondering.

Romano also co-wrote the script with Mark Stegemann for the indie dramedy, which first screened as part of the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival. It is now set to come to general audiences as part of 2023's new movie slate.

Here is everything that you need to know about Somewhere in Queens.

Somewhere in Queens has been given an April 21 release date exclusively in movie theaters.

That looks to be a busy week at the movies, as sharing that release date is the new Ari Aster movie Beau is Afraid, a refresh of a classic horror franchise in Evil Dead Rise and the historical drama Chevalier.

Somewhere in Queens plot

Here is the synopsis for Somewhere in Queens:

"Leo Russo lives a simple life in Queens, New York, with his wife Angela, their shy but talented son 'Sticks' and Leo's close-knit network of Italian-American relatives and neighborhood friends. Happy enough working at the family construction business alongside his father and younger brother, Leo lives each week for Sticks' high-school basketball games, never missing a chance to cheer on his only child as he rules the court as a star athlete. When the high-school senior gets a surprising and life-changing opportunity to play basketball in college, Leo jumps at the chance to provide a plan for his future, away from the family construction business. But when sudden heartbreak threatens to derail Sticks, Leo goes to unexpected lengths to keep his son on this new path."

Somewhere in Queens cast

Ray Romano leads Somewhere in Queens as Leo Russo, alongside Laurie Metcalf as Angela Russo.

Romano of course starred in the sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond for years, for which he won three Emmys, including one for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. But he is also known for his role voicing Manny in the Ice Age movies, and for starring in Men of a Certain Age, Parenthood, Vinyl, The Big Sick and The Irishman.

Metcalf is another veteran, whose credits include Roseanne and its current spinoff The Conners, The Big Bang Theory and more recently Hacks, for which she won her fourth Emmy award (the previous three were for Roseanne). She is also an Oscar-nominated actress for Lady Bird.

Other members of the Somewhere in Queens cast include Tony Lo Bianco (The French Connection), Sebastian Maniscalco (About My Father), Jennifer Esposito (The Boys), Sadie Stanley (The Goldbergs), Dierdre Friel (New Amsterdam), Jon Manfrellotti (Men of a Certain Age) and Jacob Ward, who is making his big screen debut with the movie.

Somewhere in Queens trailer

Watch the Somewhere in Queens trailer right here:

Somewhere in Queens reviews — what the critics are saying

A number of critics have already reviewed the movie from when it screened at the Tribeca Film Festival. As of February 27, the movie has a 100% "Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab).