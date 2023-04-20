Everybody loves Ray Romano on screen, but now the actor steps behind the camera (in addition to starring) in his first feature directing gig, Somewhere in Queens.

While it's a new 2023 movie, Somewhere in Queens started generating buzz in 2022 when it premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. As of April 20, the movie has a 95% "Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab). While it took almost a year for the movie to reach general audiences, it is now playing, though its release is limited, so it may not be everywhere right away.

Want to see when and where Ray Romano's new indie movie is playing? Here's what you need to know about how to watch Somewhere in Queens.

How to watch Somewhere in Queens in movie theaters

Somewhere in Queens releases in the US and Canada on April 21, exclusively in movie theaters. At this time there is no release info for the movie outside of North America.

As we said, it is getting a limited release in theaters, so it is not going to be playing everywhere. To find out if it's playing at a movie theater near you, you can check out the movie's website (opens in new tab), the websites of your local theaters or head over to Fandango (opens in new tab), which provides info on where movies are playing in nearby theaters. If the movie is playing near you, you can also purchase Somewhere in Queens tickets through any of these options.

If you're looking for ways to make trips to the movies more affordable, it’s definitely worth looking into movie theater subscription/membership deals. Offered by a lot of different movie theater chains in the US and UK (or some third-party services, like MoviePass), these can give movie fans free and discounted tickets or a set number of movie tickets per month for a monthly fee, not to mention deals on concessions.

Is Somewhere in Queens streaming?

Somewhere in Queen is not available to stream or watch at home right now, as noted above, it's playing exclusively in movie theaters for the time being.

However, when the movie makes its way online, whether that be on a streaming platform or via digital on-demand platforms, we'll be sure to add that info here.

What else to know about Somewhere in Queens

Somewhere in Queens is a family comedy that follows a father (Romano) who risks alienating his family to give his son a chance at a life-changing basketball scholarship and a shot at a different life. In addition to directing, Romano also co-wrote the script with Mark Stegemann.

Romano plays the father, Leo, in the movie, while Emmy-winner and Oscar nominee Laurie Metcalfe (Hacks, Lady Bird) stars as his wife Angela. The film also features Jennifer Esposito (Blue Bloods), Sebastian Maniscalco (About My Father), Tony Lo Biacno (The French Connection), Sadie Stanley (Cruel Summer) and Jacob Ward, making his big screen debut.

Watch the trailer for Somewhere in Queens right here: