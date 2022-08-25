MoviePass: price, waitlist and everything you need to know about the subscription service

MoviePass is back! The movie-going tool that had a meteoric rise and just as steep a fall in the late 2010s has relaunched to once again try to make a trip to the movie theaters easier and more affordable for consumers.

Though it first launched in 2011, MoviePass made headlines in August 2017 when it set its monthly subscription fee to $10 per month and gave users the ability to see one movie every day. The app soared in popularity, but the model soon proved unsustainable. Price increases, in-app technical difficulties and a pullback on the one-movie-a-day format had users sour on the app, and in September 2019 MoviePass shut down.

MoviePass did have an impact, however, as movie theater subscription deals have become popular ways for movie theater chains to attract repeat customers.

Now, with its original founder back at the helm, it was announced in February that MoviePass 2.0 was coming back. It's now officially here. Let's dig into everything that you need to know about MoviePass.

What is MoviePass?

MoviePass is a subscription service that allows moviegoers to pay a flat monthly fee and be able to see a certain number of movies in theaters each month. According to MoviePass’ website (opens in new tab), the app can be used with all major US theater chains that accept major credit cards, different than theater-specific subscription services where you can only see movies at their locations.

While the previous iteration of MoviePass famously allowed subscribers to see one movie per day, the new MoviePass uses a credit-based system. Subscribers get a monthly allotment of credits (based on what pricing tier they sign up for) that can be used for seeing movies. The number of credits it takes to go see a movie is supposed to depend on the time and day of the week that you go see it. For example, seeing something on opening night is likely to cost more credits than seeing something on a Tuesday afternoon. Credits can be used on more than just movie tickets and any unused credits are rolled over to the next month.

A number of other new features are expected (including being able to bring a friend).

MoviePass is only available in the US.

What is the MoviePass price?

The new MoviePass has three pricing tiers: $10, $20 and $30 per month.

The amount of credits that you receive per month is based on the pricing tier that you sign up for. At this time, how many credits are available via each pricing tier is not available.

How do you sign up for MoviePass waitlist?

MoviePass 2.0 is now allowing interested moviegoers to sign up for a waitlist to be among the first to have access to the new iteration of the app. The waitlist opened on August 25 and is remaining open for just five days, closing at 11:59 pm on Monday, August 29. It is on a first-come, first-served basis, and MoviePass does say that inventory is limited.

There clearly was a lot of interest for MoviePass 2.0 when the waitlist opened, as the company announced that the servers crashed (opens in new tab), creating an error message as people tried to sign up. This led to many people who remembered the technical glitches the old MoviePass had to poke fun at the service.

Damn #moviepass right out the gate lol pic.twitter.com/SbItT2BkcSAugust 25, 2022 See more

I mean, would it *really* be MoviePass if it worked correctly? https://t.co/9lcpbC5oI2August 25, 2022 See more

MoviePass: pic.twitter.com/GwEcFPpQZIAugust 25, 2022 See more

Those who sign up for the waitlist are also going to get 10 friend invites that they can share. However, outside of the friend invites, once the waitlist window closes, no one else will be able to sign up for MoviePass at this time as the app goes through its Beta test.

When does MoviePass launch?

Once the waitlist period is over, MoviePass expects to launch the official service around Monday, September 5.

The app is not expected to be available everywhere at once, but to be rolled out in waves in markets across the country. Where certain markets will be in that rollout strategy depends on the volume of interest/signups in those markets, as well as the number of participating theaters.

We’ll update this post as more information on MoviePass and all of its features become available. In the meantime, check out some of the movies that you can potentially see with MoviePass with our 2022 new movie guide.