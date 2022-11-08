Chevalier: trailer, release date and everything we know about the movie

The music biopic has always been a popular trend and movie fans are getting another entry in 2023 with Chevalier. But while the likes of Ray, Walk the Line, Straight Outta Compton and Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (more of a parody, but in the same line) portrayed more contemporary musicians, Chevalier is focusing on a legendary French classical composer who was the closest thing to a rock star in the 18th century.

Though the story takes place during the period of the French Revolution and features historical figures, including Marie Antoinette, the chance to see the story of Joseph Bologne, who is often referred to as the "Black Mozart" — performed by the rising star of Kelvin Harrison Jr. — makes this one to watch in the first half of 2023.

Here is everything that you need to know about Chevalier.

Chevalier premieres exclusively in movie theaters on April 7, 2023, in the US (a UK release date has not been confirmed).

The movie has already been seen by some though, as it screened as part of the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival.

Chevalier trailer

The first trailer for Chevalier has been released, offering an exhilarating preview of the life, times and music of Joseph Bologne. Watch it below:

Chevalier plot

From a script by Stefani Robinson (Atlanta, What We Do in the Shadows), here is the official synopsis for Chevalier:

"Inspired by the incredible story of composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges. The illegitimate son of an African slave and a French plantation owner, Bologne rises to improbable heights in French society as a celebrated violinist-composer and fencer, complete with an ill-fated love affair and a falling out with Marie Antoinette herself and her court."

Chevalier cast

Kelvin Harrison Jr. leads the way for Chevalier as Joseph Bologne. Harrison has been building himself quite the resume in recent years, giving standout performances in Luce, Waves and Cyrano. He was most recently seen in Elvis playing another musical legend, B.B. King.

Alongside Harrison in Chevalier is Samara Weaving (Ready or Not, Nine Perfect Strangers), Minnie Driver (Good Will Hunting, Rosaline), Marton Csokas (The Last Duel, The Equalizer), Sian Clifford (Fleabag, See How They Run), Alex Fitzalan (The Wilds), Ronke Adékoluẹjo (Alex Rider) and Lucy Boynton (Bohemian Rhapsody, The Ipcress Files) as Marie Antoinette.

Chevalier reviews — early buzz

Having screened at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2022, Chevalier has already received a number of reviews from critics. The movie is off to a favorable start, currently earning a "Fresh" score of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab) and a score of 67 on Metacritic (opens in new tab). More reviews are likely to come as we get closer to Chevalier’s release date.

Chevalier director

Directing Chevalier is Stephen Williams. Williams has made his career mostly on TV, directing episodes of hit shows like Watchmen, Westworld, How to Get Away With Murder, Lost and more. Chevalier is actually his first feature movie since 1995, when he wrote and directed the indie movie Soul Survivor.