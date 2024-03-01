Amadeus: cast, plot and all about the Mozart drama

Amadeus is a Sky drama that sees The White Lotus season 2 star Will Sharpe play one of the world’s most famous composers Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

Adapted from the 1980 stage play by Peter Shaffer and written by The Lazarus Project’s Joe Barton, it was previously made into an Oscar-winning movie in 1984 starring Tom Hulce and F Murray Abraham.

The story follows 25-year-old Austrian musical prodigy Amadeus Mozart as he arrives in Vienna, determined to make a name for himself. The series delves into his tempestuous relationship with his wife Constanze and shows how meeting court composer Antonio Salieri set the three of them on a collision course that defined both their lives and their legacies.

The TV series Amadeus will air on Sky — either Sky Atlantic or Sky Max — and it’s looking like it will hit our screens in 2024. When Sky confirms a date, we’ll update you on here.

Amadeus plot

The story follows 25-year-old Amadeus as he arrives in the musical hub of Vienna at the end of the 18th century. Recently unemployed and without the management of his father Leopold, he finds himself drawn to a young singer called Constanze, who he weds. Constanze’s connections lead him to meet court composer Antonio Salieri and what follows is a tale of rivalry, ambition, jealousy and genius.

Amadeus cast — Will Sharpe as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Will Sharpe plays the legendary composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. He pereviouly starred as Ethan Spiller in the second series of The White Lotus and was Rodney in Giri/Haji. He’s also starred in A Real Pain, Defending the Guilty, Flowers and W1A. From 2009 to 2010 he played Yuki Reid in BBC1 medical drama Casualty.

Will Sharpe as Ethan alongside Meghann Fahy as Daphne in The White Lotus season 2. (Image credit: HBO/Sky)

Who else is starring in Amadeus?

The remaining cast for Amadeus on SKy has yet to be announced but we'll be updating here so do check back.

Is there a trailer for Amadeus?

Sadly not, but when one drops we will post it on this page.

Behind the scenes and more on Amadeus

Amadeus is a new Sky Original limited series written by Joey Barton, reimagined from Peter Shaffer’s award-winning stage play. It is produced by Two Cities Television, in association with Sky Studios. Paul Gilbert and Megan Spanjian are Executive Producers for Sky Studios. Michael Jackson (Patrick Melrose) and Stephen Wright (Blue Lights) are Executive Producers for Two Cities Television. Julian Farino (Giri/Haji) and Alice Seabright (Chloe, Sex Education) will serve as directors. Barton, Sharpe and Farino also serve as Executive Producers.

All about the real Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

A portrait of the real Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart was born in Salzburg, Austria in 1756 and is widely recognized as one of the greatest composers in history.

Unusually, he wrote in every musical genre of the time and excelled in each one. By the age of five Amadeus was already composing music and at the age of six he and his talented sister Nannerl were playing in the Bavarian court in Munich. The family later toured Europe extensively, playing in courts, churches or in public.

Amadeus married Constanze, the daughter of a family friend, in August 1782 and they had six children. He died on December 5, 1791. In his lifetime Mozart composed more than 800 pieces of music.