'Blue Lights': cast, plot, and all you need to know about the new police drama

Blue Lights on BBC1 is written by the team behind The Salisbury Poisonings and stars Siân Brooke, Katherine Devlin, and Nathan Braniff as new recruits to the police force.

All three are in the probation period with the PSNI, the Police Service of Northern Ireland, and must deal with immense pressure in order to make it. Added to that, they must navigate the complexities of being police officers in Belfast, which means they sometimes have to hide their true selves from those closest to them.

The trio must work out whom they can trust and who wants them dead simply because of the uniform they are wearing. "I am so thrilled to be playing Grace in Blue Lights," says Siân Brooke. "There is something incredibly special about the scripts and I was hooked from the very first page. Belfast is the beating heart of this piece and it’s a city I’ve been wanting to work in for a long time."

Blue Lights is a six-parter to be shown on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer but there’s no definite release date yet. As filming has just started it might be a while before we see the rookie cops on the beat. We will update as soon as we can, and also with a US or worldwide air date.

Is there a 'Blue Lights' trailer?

Sadly there's no trailer for Blue Lights yet, but we’re hoping the BBC will release one later this year Keep checking this page and we’ll post it up when it drops.

Blue Lights’ plot

Blue Lights follows Grace, played by Siân Brooke, who is mum to a teenage boy. In her 40s, she’s decided to leave her stable job as a social worker to join the police force.

It’s the biggest gamble of her life, especially as she finds herself making countless mistakes in her first few weeks on the job. Joining her are fellow rookies Annie (Katherine Devlin), who must leave behind everything she’s ever known to follow her dream, and Tommy (Nathan Braniff) who is desperate to prove himself despite being seriously inept when it comes to frontline policing. The odds are at least one of them will fail the probation period and, to make matters worse, just being a cop in Belfast is a dangerous business.

How can they determine who really needs their help and who will turn on them purely because of their job?

'Blue Lights' cast — Siân Brooke, Katherine Devlin and Nathan Braniff

Siân Brooke plays Grace

Siân plays new cop Grace, who is struggling to straddle the fine line between the personal and the professional. She played Eurus Holmes in Sherlock, with Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman. She was then in The Moorside, about the search for missing schoolgirl Shannon Matthews, and the hit series Doctor Foster. She’s also had roles in Good Omens, Guilt and Trying as well as playing former head of the MET police Cressida Dick in Stephen. This year she's starred in ITV's No Return.

Katherine Devlin is Annie

Newcomer Katherine played Siobhan in the 2018 movie The Dig about a man released from prison after serving 15 years for murder. She also played Natasha in the TV series Vikings.

Nathan Braniff plays Tommy

Nathan is also new to the business and this is his debut role.

Who else is starring?

Marcella actor Martin McCann and Game of Thrones star Richard Dormer will also star in the darkly funny drama. The Fall’s John Lynch, Jonathan Harden (Unforgotten and Time) and Valene Kane from Gangs Of London and The Fall also have roles in the series.

'Blue Lights' — behind the scenes

The show has been created and written by Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson, writers of The Salisbury Poisonings. In their statement announcing the show they said, “Every writer wants to explore their own place, and their own society as authentically and as honestly as they can. We feel enormously grateful to BBC drama for letting us do that with Blue Lights. And to do it with a cast boasting so much new and established talent makes it even more exciting.”

Blue Lights is directed by Giles Bannier, of Trigger Point and Tin Star fame, and was inspired by extensive research and interviews.