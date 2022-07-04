What We Do in the Shadows season 4: release date, cast, trailer and everything you need to know

What We Do in the Shadows season 4 sees the opening of Nadja's nightclub.

What We Do in the Shadows season 4 is almost here and fans are definitely ready to see even more from the bizarre vampire mockumentary after the previous two seasons threw a bunch of bombshells our way.

In the last series, we saw the housemates in a panic about what to do with Guillermo after discovering that he is a vampire killer in the shocking season 2 finale, as well as dealing with big changes to their routines.

By the time we join them again in season 3, they assumed they had imprisoned Guillermo but he kept sneaking out and things are made even worse when they attempt to make him their bodyguard, but hypnosis failed.

As ever, chaos continued to ensue throughout the series and the third season had a bombshell of its own as Laszlo (Matt Berry) explains that he must stay behind on Staten Island for now, as he's discovered that a baby boy resembling Colin (Mark Proksch) has just burst out of Colin Robinson's dead body.

With lots to unpack in season 4, here's everything we know so far...

What We Do in the Shadows season 4 premieres at 10 p.m on July 12 on FX in the US. In the UK it's due to launch on BBC2 but a release date has not yet been confirmed. Seasons 1 and 2 are also available on-demand via Disney Plus.

And there's more good news — the hit vampire comedy series has been renewed for two more seasons so we'll be seeing even more episodes soon!

What We Do in the Shadows season 4 plot

An official plot has not yet been released but a lot happened in season 3, such as Guillermo's imprisonment and debates regarding his fate, as well as a message from the Supreme Vampiric Council informing them that the title of Leader of the local Vampiric Council now belongs to the group, so they had a lot on their plate!

As a result of this, Guillermo becomes the group's bodyguard which creates an interesting dynamic, and they end up reeling from an unexpected death when Colin passes on, as he kept it a secret that energy vampires only live to 100.

But Colin still exists in a new form, as Laszlo was left looking after a baby who resembles the now-deceased Colin, so there's plenty more for season 4 to pick up on and answer...

What We Do in the Shadows season 4 cast

Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou and ‎Kayvan Novak will all return for season 4. (Image credit: FX)

Once again we'll be seeing Kayvan Novak as Nandor, Matt Berry as Laszlo, Natasia Demetriou as Nadja, Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson (or his face on a baby at least!), and Harvey Guillén as the group’s familiar Guillermo, so all our favorites are back on our screens.

In addition to this, a report by Deadline suggests that Shameless star Parisa Fakhri will join the cast where she'll play one of Nandor’s 37 (previously deceased) wives from Al-Quolanudar, Marwa.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, a trailer for season 4 is finally here and baby Colin Robinson seems to be the focus as the group try their best to raise him as well as Nadja opening a new self-titled nightclub where she wants the drinks to be "very expensive" so she can attract rich humans.

Meanwhile, Nandor continues to search for a new wife but his efforts haven't been successful, mainly due to the fact he has no clue what he's doing with modern women!

