Evil Dead Rise: trailer, release date, cast and everything we know about the horror movie

Evil Dead is back from the grave with another chapter in the long-running horror franchise and an anticipated new 2023 movie, Evil Dead Rise. To make things even better, the movie has the backing of the original masterminds, creator Sam Raimi and star Bruce Campbell, who are both serving as executive producers.

The Evil Dead franchise has long been a favorite of horror fans everywhere, starting with the the original trilogy of movies starring Campbell as Ash and including the TV spinoff series, Ash vs Evil Dead, and even a 2013 remake that received generally positive reviews.

How does Evil Dead Rise add to the movie franchise? Here's everything you need to know about the horror movie.

Evil Dead Rise hits movie theaters worldwide on April 21. As of early January, it is going to be the biggest movie released that week, with the only other confirmed title being the latest comedy from the Broken Lizard comedy troupe, Quasi.

Evil Dead Rise trailer

The first trailers for Evil Dead Rise is here, with a green band trailer for all audiences and a red band trailer for those that want to see some of the gory delights that await them with the movie. Watch both trailers directly below:

Evil Dead Rise cast

Playing the characters tasked with fighting off the unleashed demons in Evil Dead Rise include Lily Sullivan (I Met a Girl, Barkskins), Alyssa Sutherland (The Mist, Vikings), Morgan Davies (Storm Boy, The End), Gabrielle Echols (Reminiscence) and introduces Nell Fisher.

IMDb also lists Jayden Daniels (Shortland Street, Head High), Billy Reynolds-McCarthy (Shortland Street) and Tai Wano as part of the cast.

Evil Dead Rise plot

Lee Cronin wrote the script for Evil Dead Rise, with Warner Bros. providing this as the synopsis for the movie:

"Moving the action out of the woods and into the city, Evil Dead Rise tells a twisted tale of two estranged sisters, played by Sutherland and Sullivan, whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable."

Evil Dead Rise director

Lee Cronin behind the scenes of Evil Dead Rise (Image credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures)

Cronin not only wrote the script, but he is the director of Evil Dead Rise as well. This is Cronin's most notable project to date, with his past credits including directing two episodes of Sam Raimi-produced Quibi series 50 States of Fright (now available on The Roku Channel) and the movie The Hole in the Ground.

How to watch Evil Dead movies and TV shows

Whether you're new to the Evil Dead franchise or a long-time fan who would love to revisit them before Evil Dead Rise hits screens, here's what you need to know on how to watch the varying Evil Dead titles: