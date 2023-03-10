Netflix and New Girl to break up, sitcom going to Hulu, Peacock

New Girl will have a new streaming home in April, as the popular Zooey Deschanel sitcom is leaving Netflix and will be available on two streaming services, Hulu and Peacock, multiple (opens in new tab) outlets (opens in new tab) have reported.

New Girl premiered on Fox in 2011 and ran for seven seasons for a total of 146 episodes. The series centered on five millennials who form a charming and strangely functional family in Los Angeles. In addition to Deschanel, the series starred Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield, Hannah Simone, Lamorne Morris and Damon Wayans Jr. The show, created by Elizabeth Meriwether, also featured guest stars like Jamie Lee Curtis, Justin Long, Dermot Mulroney, Lizzy Caplan, Rob Reiner, Linda Cardellini, Adam Song, Brenda Song and music stars including Prince and Taylor Swift.

The show had been on Netflix for 10 years after the streaming service picked up the rights in 2013. Now, Disney and NBCUniversal have agreed to share streaming rights for all seasons of New Girl, meaning you can watch all 146 episodes on either Hulu or Peacock.

It is not immediately clear when New Girl will officially leave Netflix, but it'll at least be by April 17, as that is when the show is set to premiere on its two new streaming home.

This is the latest big name TV show to leave Netflix. Over the last year popular titles like Arrested Development and Schitt's Creek have left the streaming service and also made the move to Hulu. Others that have made the move have included the Ryan Murphy-created American Horror Story, American Crime Story and Pose.

But it hasn't been all losses for Netflix. The streaming service did pick up the streaming rights to Seinfeld in 2021.

The obvious bonus to the move for consumers is that they now have their choice of platform to stream New Girl. Hulu is available for as low as $7.99 per month as a standalone service and has the option to bundle with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus with the Disney Bundle or get it with live TV with the aptly named Hulu with Live TV. Peacock is the cheapest option, with an ad-supported plan for $4.99 per month.