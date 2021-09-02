‘Dickinson’ season 3: Release date, trailer and everything else we know about the Apple TV Plus series

Dickinson is on its way to Apple TV Plus, for what the streamer has announced will be its third and final season. Created by Alena Smith, Dickinson went live as soon as Apple TV Plus did, making it (along with The Morning Show and See), the longest-running series on the almost two-year-old streaming service.

The series, created by Alena Smith, won a Peabody in 2020, which are handed out to TV, radio and online media that show “excellence in storytelling that reflects the social issues and the emerging voices of our day,” according to the Peabody website. Dickinson joins Ted Lasso as Apple TV Plus original series to win a Peabody.

But enough about its past hardware, what do you need to know about Dickinson season three? Read on to find out.

What is the plot of ‘Dickinson’?

Dickinson is a unique telling of the life and work of Emily Dickinson, one of the most famous American poets.

The third season of the show will track the most productive artistic time of Dickinson’s career, which just so happened to coincide with the American Civil War. Bitter battles are also happening within the Dickinson household as well, threatening to divide the family. As Emily tries to heal things around her, she wonders if art can help keep hope alive, and whether the future can be better than the past.

Smith said that she always planned for a three-season arc for her depiction of Emily Dickinson, so it will be exciting to see how she chooses to wrap up things in these last few episodes.

Who is in the ‘Dickinson’ cast?

Hailee Steinfeld portrays the famous poet in the series, but she is joined by a strong ensemble cast that includes:

Adrian Enscoe - Austin Dickerson

Anna Baryshnikov - Lavinia Dickinson

Jane Krakowski - Mrs. Dickinson

Toby Huss - Edward Dickinson

Ella Hunt - Sue Gilbert

Chinasa Uche - Henry

Amanda Warren - Betty

Gus Birney - Jane Humphreys

Darlene Hunt - Maggie

Sophie Zucker - Abby

Allegra Heart - Abiah

Kevin Yee - Toshiaki

Wiz Khalifa will also return to reprise his role as Death. Other guest stars for season three will include Ziwe as Sojourner Truth, Billy Eichner as Walt Whitman, Chole Fineman as Sylvia Plath, Zosia Mamet as Louisa May Alcott and Will Pullen as Nobody.

Apple TV Plus has announced that Dickinson season three will premiere on Nov. 5. At that time the first three episodes of the season will be available for subscribers to binge.

Following that initial three-episode release, new episodes will be released every Friday. This means that the 10-episode third season will conclude on Dec. 24, as a kind of Christmas Eve present for Dickinson fans.

Is there a ‘Dickinson’ season three trailer?

Along with Apple TV Plus’ announcement of the release date for Dickinson season three, the streamer shared a teaser trailer. It’s a quick 30-second look at the what’s in story, which you can watch below. What to Watch will update if another trailer is released ahead of Dickinson’s premiere.

How to watch ‘Dickinson’

Dickinson is an Apple TV Plus original series, so if you want to either catch up with the first two seasons of the show or make sure you’re able to get season three when it debuts, you will need to have an Apple TV Plus subscription.

The good news is that Apple TV Plus is on the more affordable side of the big-name streamers, charging $4.99 per month to stream its original content. A seven-day free trial is available to new subscribers, or a three-month free trial can be accessed by consumers who purchase a brand new Apple product.

Apple TV Plus is available to watch via Apple products (iPhone, Apple TV, iPad, etc.), as well as Roku, Amazon Fire TV, gaming consoles and smart TVs.