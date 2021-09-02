‘Dickinson’ to debut third and final season Nov. 5 on Apple TV Plus

Dickinson, Apple TV Plus’ Peabody Award-winning original series, will premiere its third and final season on Nov. 5, the streaming service has announced. Along with the premiere date, an announcement trailer revealing the first footage from season three has been shared.

Hailee Steinfeld stars the famed poet Emily Dickinson in this unique portrayal of her life and work from creator Alena Smith. The third season will cover the most productive artistic period of Emily Dickinson’s life amid the American Civil War. Meanwhile, another intense battle is dividing her own family. As Emily tries to heal the divides around her, she wonders if art can help keep hope alive, and whether the future can be better than the past.

In addition to Steinfeld, the ensemble cast of Dickinson includes Toby Huss, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, Amanda Warren, Chinaza Uche, Jane Krakowski and rapper Wiz Khalifa as Death. Apple TV Plus has also announced guest stars for the third season, which will include Ziwe as Sojourner Truth, Billy Eichner as Walt Whitman, Chole Fineman as Sylvia Plath, Zosia Mamet as Louisa May Alcott and Will Pullen as Nobody.

Take a look at the announcement trailer for Dickinson’s third season below.

“When I set out to make Dickinson, I envisioned the show as a three-season journey that would tell the origin story of America’s greatest female poet in a whole new way, highlighting Emily’s relevance and resonance to our society today,” said Smith. “In my wildest dreams, I could never have imagined how rich and satisfying the experience of making this show would become, and the incredible joy it has been to tell Emily’s story along with Hailee and our brilliant, passionate cast and crew. I can’t wait to share our epic final season with the world, and to bring our audience along with us to the conclusion of Emily’s coming-of-age saga, as she continues to fight for her own poetic truth, while reckoning with so many of the issues that face us now.”

Even with the end of Dickinson, it will not be the end of Apple TV Plus’ relationship with Smith, who currently has a multi-year overall deal with the streamer and is currently developing TV projects.

Dickinson joins Apple TV Plus’ fall lineup of original programming, which in addition to the currently airing Ted Lasso, Truth Be Told and See, will soon include the second season of The Morning Show, Foundation and Invasion.

Having a subscription to Apple TV Plus is the only way to watch any of these shows, which is available to new subscribers at a monthly fee of $4.99, after a seven-day free trial. Consumers can earn a three-month free trial is they activate Apple TV Plus after purchasing a new Apple product.