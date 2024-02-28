Sugar: release date, plot, cast and everything we know

Is Apple bringing back the detective noir genre? It certainly seems that way with its upcoming show Sugar featuring private detectives, missing heirs and hidden secrets. Colin Farrell stars in this new take on the classic genre.

One of Apple TV Plus' slate of upcoming TV shows, Sugar was given a first look alongside many other anticipated originals like Dark Matter, Franklin and Presumed Innocent, so now we've seen some images, casting information and a vague plot.

Unlike the vast majority of Apple-produced TV shows, Sugar isn't actually based on anything, so it'll be a breath of fresh air for people who are sick of all the adaptations on the platform. Plus, it's bringing back a genre we don't see all that much of these days, in the form of the hard-boiled crime drama.

Interested in learning more about Sugar? Here's all we know about the show so far.

Sugar will be let out of the bag on Friday, April 5, which is the show's premiere date. Three episodes will air on that day, followed by new ones weekly, with eight episodes in total to come out by the finale on Friday, May 10.

You'll be able to watch all of Sugar using Apple TV Plus, as the drama show is an exclusive production for Apple's platform. You can test out the streamer for free pretty easily, and we have a guide to all the Apple TV Plus free trials on offer.

Sugar plot

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Minor plot details for Sugar have been confirmed, but nothing major yet. We'd expect to hear more as the show's release draws nearer.

Sugar looks at the Siegel family, headed by the patriarch, a famous Hollywood producer Jonathan Siegel. When his granddaughter Olivia disappears, detective John Sugar is brought in to track her down and discover why she's gone.

However in doing so, Sugar finds himself wading through the much of the Siegel family, with their secrets proving just as much of a dirty mystery as the whereabouts of Olivia Siegel.

Sugar cast

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Starring in Sugar is Colin Farrell as John Sugar, a private detective who we hope uses a cane to keep with the name. Farrell is a widely-known actor who was nominated for an Oscar for his performance in The Bansheers of Inisherin and whose other well-known roles include In Bruges, True Detective season 2 and The Lobster.

Apple has confirmed some more of the cast. Above you can see Kirby (Killing Eve) alongside Farrell, and in the "Plot" section you saw Amy Ryan (Gone Baby Gone) in another promo image. Other actors confirmed to be in the show include James Cromwell, Anna Gunn, Nate Corddry, Dennis Boutsikaris, Sydney Chandler and Alex Hernandez.

IMDb lists a few more actors linked to Sugar including massi Furlan, Bernardo Badillo and Txunamy Ortiz.

Is John Sugar an existing detective?

Lots of neo-noir detective shows opt to dust off existing and well-known heroes for their stories. For example Philip Marlowe has been in books or on screen for nearly 100 years, most recently in Liam Neeson drama Marlowe.

Sugar's detective of John Sugar is a brand-new creation for the show, so you won't have seen him in anything else. If the name sounds familiar, though, it's because it's very reminiscent of other hard-boiled-fiction names like Sam Spade and Mike Hammer.