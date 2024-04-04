How to watch Sugar: stream the Colin Farrell detective show online

Colin Farrell steps into the shoes of PI John Sugar on Friday, April 5, when the new TV show Sugar debuts, ready to bring back the hard-boiled detective noir genre to screens.

In Sugar, the titular detective needs to investigate the disappearance of a big-time Hollywood producer's grand-daughter. It's a big Los Angeles scandal.

However as the sleuth looks into this young woman and her powerful relative, he discovers the family's dirty secrets. Knowing these could put him in danger, though they're very valuable secrets too.

Curious to see this new detective show? Here's how to watch Sugar so you can follow along with the investigation.

How to watch Sugar

Sugar is an original show for Apple TV Plus, so to watch it, you'll need to sign up for Apple's streaming service.

A monthly subscription to Apple TV Plus (there is no annual plan) costs you $9.99 / £8.99, not including any free trials (scroll down to find out more).

A word of caution: 'Apple TV Plus MLS' is a separate plan, just for soccer streaming, and it won't let you watch Sugar.

The first three episodes of Sugar will be available to watch on Apple TV Plus from Friday, April 5, and the remaining five episodes will roll out weekly from then. Here's the full release schedule:

Episode 1 — Friday, April 5

Episode 2 — Friday, April 5

Episode 3 — Friday, April 5

Episode 4 — Friday, April 12

Episode 5 — Friday, April 19

Episode 6 — Friday, April 26

Episode 7 — Friday, May 3

Episode 8 — Friday, May 10

How to watch Sugar for free

TV fans might be glad to know that you're able to test out Apple TV Plus without paying any money, and therefore catch the first few episodes of Sugar (or all of it, if you're lucky) for free.

That's because there are plenty of Apple TV Plus free trials offering around three months (but sometimes a lot more) to new or returning subscribers, as long as you're a customer of certain other services. Click on this link to find our guide, or find the default short-term free trial below.