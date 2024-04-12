What car does Sugar drive in Sugar? Plus the classic movie references explained

If you've been watching the new Apple TV Plus show Sugar, you'll have been struck by how chock-full it is with references to the same classic film noir movies that seem to inspire it.

The show, which stars Colin Farrell as Private Investigator John Sugar who's tasked with searching for the missing grand-daughter of a powerful Hollywood producer, takes after classic movies as much in its plot as it does in its style setting.

The hero of Sugar is just as enamored with classic detective movies as the show's creators clearly were, and so there are loads of references to popular movies from the era.

If you're wondering what movie a certain prop is from, or what movie is playing on the TV in certain scenes, we'll help you figure it out now.

Just note that this list goes up to Sugar episode 3 which, at the time of writing, is the most recent episode. We'll update the list as new episodes come out, with all the new references and props.

What kind of car does Sugar drive?

In Sugar, the titular hero is clearly very proud of his wheels, and he should be. Sugar drives a Chevrolet Corvette, in a baby blue hue, a vehicle first produced back in 1953. Of course, Sugar's version is vintage (or "a relic" as one character puts it).

The use of a Chevrolet Corvette like this is a reference to a certain older movie, which Sugar makes clear by showing us a snippet from the movie as Sugar drives. This movie is 1955's Kiss Me Deadly, in which the detective Mike Hammer drives such a car. Perhaps Sugar sees an affinity with the gun-less Hammer in this movie, due to our next point...

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

What kind of gun does Sugar use?

In Sugar, it's made abundantly clear to us that that our hero doesn't like to carry a gun, and prefers to do his job without one. When he's gifted a firearm by his handler Ruby, he quickly puts it in his hotel room safe out of reach.

This gun is another classic movie prop, though, as explained by Ruby when she gives it to Sugar. It's the exact same weapon (not a replica, the exact same piece of kit) as Glenn Ford used in 1953's The Big Heat when he plays detective Dave Bannion. Ruby has had a firearms expert restore it to working order.

(Image credit: Apple)

What movie did Sugar's dog watch?

In Sugar episode 3, when the detective goes to his polyglot party, he leaves his dog watching a classic movie on his TV. But what is this movie?

Film noir fans will recognize it as being one of the most famous entries in the genre of all time: it's 1944's Double Indemnity, but let's hope that the plot doesn't give the dog any ideas.

(Image credit: Apple)

Have I seen this cast in film noir before?

If you're a big movie buff, you might realize that some of these actors have been in noir movies before. Not classic noir, as none of them are old enough to have been starring in movies in the 40s, but in some popular neo-noir or revisionist noir titles.

Amy Ryan, who plays Melanie, has recently seen acclaim for her role in investigative crime comedy Only Murders in the Building. While calling this a noir could be a stretch, it definitely takes lots of inspiration from this classic genre of movies.

But the real noir veteran is James Cromwell, who plays the Jonathan Siegel that gives Sugar his case. Cromwell has been in plenty of neo-noir or noir-inspired movies including 1997 Oscar-magnet LA Confidential as well as A Slight Case of Murder and The Cheap Detective.