Sugar episode 6 recap: Sugar lets his demons loose, and Ruby's secrets are out

There are only a few episodes left of Sugar, and we're starting to get a picture of what happened to the missing girl Olivia Siegel and, more importantly, why. In episode 6, entitled 'Go Home', Sugar pieces more together.

This Apple TV Plus show is a modern-day detective drama set in Los Angeles, and we follow private detective John Sugar as he tries to return the missing grand-daughter of a powerful Hollywood producer.

In episode 6 of Sugar, we finally learn what the detective is really like, after many episodes of him being a stand-up guy with a seemingly tortured past. But will that stop him from finding Olivia?

Here's everything that happens in Sugar episode 6, 'Go Home', and as you'll be used to at this point, spoilers ensue.

Stallings lays a trap

(Image credit: Apple)

After David's actions at the climax of the last episode, Bernie (Dennis Boutsikaris) and Margrit (Anna Gunn) go to the hospital. The doctor tells them that David has survived physically, but has sustained trauma to the brain and so won't recover mentally.

The next morning John Sugar (Colin Farrell) gets ready for work, and he considers bringing the gun Ruby gifted him, but decides against it. He's waiting for a call from Charlie, who's waiting at Byron Stallings' house for the man to return so that Sugar can visit him.

Eventually Stallings (Eric Lange) does return, much to the excitement of his guard dogs. He prepares his two henchmen to discuss something but receives a message on his phone, and states that there's been a "change of plans".

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sugar drives to Stallings' house, and calls Ruby (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) on the way. She tries to talk him out of the visit but he doesn't listen. He visits Charlie, who's parked down the hill with some binoculars, and then walks up to the house.

The fight

(Image credit: Apple)

Stallings' guard dogs run to attack Sugar but he calms them down and befriends them. He begins to snoop around Stallings' house... but at the same time, we see someone drive behind Charlie's van to stop her driving away, and then bash on her window.

In the house, Sugar comes across a whimpering woman with a bag on her head... but when he removes the bag, he discovers it's just one of Stallings' lackeys. Stallings is there too, and he begins to beat up Sugar. The detective insists that he doesn't want violence, much to the bemusement of Stallings and his crew, and that he's just there to get Olivia back.

However Stallings orders one of his men to shoot Sugar, so the latter jumps into action, seemingly letting out some demons that he'd been trying to hide. He fights the three, killing both of the henchmen but only after one of them stabs him. Sugar begins to interrogate Stallings, but sees the text the criminal got which alerted him to Sugar's visit... and it's from Ruby! Stallings refuses to give any more information, so Sugar kills him.

Sugar goes to the locked door we've seen in Stallings' home and opens it, but in the basement are just lots of locked dogs in cages. He lets them out and goes back upstairs, where another of Stallings' henchmen has arrived. Sugar lets the man go in exchange for his phone, and uses it to call Charlie, but there's no response. Instead he calls Melanie.

We see the blood-soaked Sugar stumble from Stallings' house and drive to where Melanie is staying, while giving an upset monologue on Ruby's betrayal.

At this time, Bernie goes to visit his bedbound father Jonathan. He tells him about what happened to David, and recounts a story about how, as a parent, he prioritized making David happy instead of teaching him important life lessons. Then Bernie reveals that him and Margrit have decided to let David die.

Sugar jumps off the deep end

(Image credit: Apple)

Sugar finally gets to Melanie (Amy Ryan), and he won't tell her what happened and won't let her call an ambulance. He asks her to call Henry instead (who, if you'll remember, is the man from the Polyglot society whom Sugar had a talk with earlier in the season).

Henry (Jason Butler Harner) uses medical knowledge to fix up Sugar, yet he also doesn't tell Melanie anything extra about what's going on. He tells her to keep Sugar in bed, and that he'll be back tomorrow to check up on the detective.

Later that night, Sugar wakes up, with Melanie asleep next to him. He looks unwell but decides to drive to Ruby's house. He makes no secret that he knows she alerted Stallings, but she won't tell him why she did it. Sugar wants to know whether Charlie is okay, but Ruby doesn't know.

Sugar tells Ruby his hypothesis: Olivia has been trafficked for someone, and Ruby is protecting that person. Ruby just tells Sugar to stop looking for the girl.

Ruby goes to get aspirin for Sugar, and while she's gone he takes something from her kitchen drawer and leaves. As he drives home, he realizes that his decision to rescue Olivia and kill Stallings have put a big target on his back.

Back where he was staying, we find out what Sugar took: it's a case with some kind of drug in it. The detective injects himself in the neck, and seems to relax. However in the mirror he watches as his skin turns blue and textured (which is, presumably, just a drug-induced vision).