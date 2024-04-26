Sugar episode 5 recap: David's secrets come tumbling out, and the body count rises

Now that we're in the second half of Sugar, it's time for all the characters' secrets to begin to come out, and that's definitely the case for episode 5 because this episode, called 'Boy in the Corner', features a certain man who's put himself in a bad position.

So far in the Apple TV Plus neo-noir detective drama, we've followed private detective John Sugar as he's uncovered many of the secrets of the powerful Siegel family in the quest for missing Olivia Siegel.

This time in the spotlight is David Siegel, Olivia's half-brother and aspiring actor with a roster of hidden crimes that, as of episode 4, are now out in the public. But what will this boy in the corner do?

Here's everything that happens in Sugar episode 5, 'Boy in the Corner', and of course spoilers ensue.

Learning about David Siegel's secrets

(Image credit: Apple)

Meanwhile, Melanie (Amy Ryan) is being followed by someone in a white van.

Meanwhile John Sugar (Colin Farrell) is looking for David, to speak to him about Olivia. He first visits Jonathan Siegel's house. There, he notices that Jonathan has turned one of his rooms into a shrine for ex-wife (and star of the movie from the last episode) Lorraine Everly. He recognizes that the blackmail photos of Rachel were taken in the room, in one of Everly's dresses.

John goes to see Jonathan but he's still out cold from his heart attack the night prior. Bernie Siegel (Dennis Boutsikaris) is also there, and he offers to foot the bill for the rest of the case since Jonathan is out for the count, but Sugar declines.

Next, Sugar goes to David's house, where Margrit speaks to him. She spins a yarn about how David is actually an empathetic person who's been accused of things he didn't do, but Sugar already knows that's not the case. Margrit asks Kenny to kick Sugar out, but at that moment David appears. He's ready to speak to Sugar.

We learn that David had a taste for women who were trafficked, and he used to go to Byron Stallings for these, whom he became friends with. When the allegations of wrongdoing first came out, David complained to Byron about Olivia, who was encouraging the women to speak to the press instead of taking settlements... and presumably he did something bad. Only David and Byron know about this, not the former's family.

Meanwhile, Melanie (Amy Ryan) is being followed by someone in a white van. Melanie goes to a recording studio and has a catch-up with her producer... and we learn that it's Sugar's friend Charlie (Paula Andrea Placido) following Melanie.

Also meanwhile: Ruby (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) drives into the countryside to meet someone called 'Miller' for advice about Sugar's investigation. Sugar is about to find out something they don't want him to, linked with Stallings, but Miller just tells Ruby to make sure he doesn't find anything out. It's also implied that the investigation agency has started working with Stallings but Ruby isn't happy with it.

Blood spills late at night

(Image credit: Apple)

When Melanie gets home later, Charlie is still watching her, and she sets up cameras pointed at the house. What Charlie doesn't notice is that someone was already in the house: a man with a gun. He confronts her briefly, but she quickly distracts him and runs away, hiding in a room and locking the door. However the man finds a power tool and begins to destroy the door!

While this happens, Sugar goes to Charlie to bring her some food. He's planning to confront Stallings the next day, and thinks he's got the night off so he's going to catch a movie. He drives away... but notices an odd van outside Melanie's house.

Just as the stranger is about to break down the door to Melanie's room, Sugar appears, pulling the man away but then beating him up a lot. He nearly kills the man, until Melanie and Charlie stop him.

Melanie is upset that Sugar was so violent towards the man, but she agrees to go to the hotel with him as her home is unsafe. She sleeps on the couch while Sugar takes the bed.

That same evening, we see Byron in Tijuana on business... however this business is picking girls to traffic across the border. He splits up some families and forces the girls onto a van.

Also that evening, David and Margit are sharing a wine and talking about a past film the former worked on. He seems happy talking about the film, but unhappy once they stop. He goes upstairs, opens a secret compartment in a jewelry box, and pulls out a gun... which he promptly uses to shoot himself, after repeating his mother's words "fuck this town".

Some time later, Bernie goes to the house, as ambulances show up too. David is either dead or close to it.

That same evening, Sugar writes in his journal about the events of the day. Then instead of going to bed, he gets a pillow and lies down on the ground next to Melanie's sofa. He tells her he has a secret, but he can't say what it is.