The Beanie Bubble: release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

The Beanie Bubble is the story of the soft toy phenomenon that swept the world in the 1990s, as children and adults alike fell in love with Beanie Babies. For children, the appeal lay in the cute, colourful and posable plush figures — but for adults, the appeal lay in the rare limited edition Beanie Babies that quickly became collectors' items and were bought and sold for huge amounts of money on the internet.

The Beanie Bubble examines the craze from the inside, looking at the rise of Beanie Babies inventor Ty Warner and his lovable soft toys, but also examining how many other visionaries played their part in his success without getting the public credit.

Here's everything we know about The Beanie Bubble so far...

The Beanie Bubble will be released in select theatres from Friday, July 21, and will be streaming globally on Apple TV+ from Friday, July 28.

What is the plot of The Beanie Bubble?

The official synopsis for The Beanie Bubble is as follows:

"Why did the world suddenly treat stuffed animals like gold? Ty Warner was a frustrated toy salesman until his collaboration with three women grew his masterstroke of an idea into the biggest toy craze in history. The Beanie Bubble is an inventive story about what and who we value, and the unsung heroes whose names didn't appear on the heart-shaped tag."

The story takes place across multiple timelines and tells the stories of three women: business executive Robbie, whose ambition and sales skills help Ty to get his company off the ground; Maya, who joins Ty's company part-time while in college to earn some extra money, but ends up showing a talent for online marketing; and Sheila, a lighting designer who falls for Ty and whose daughters help to shape the Beanie Babies phenomenon.

Ty (Zach Galifianakis) with his right-hand woman Maya (Geraldine Viswanathan). (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Cast: who is in The Beanie Bubble?

The Hangover's Zach Galifianakis stars as Ty in the film, with Elizabeth Banks (Pitch Perfect) as Robbie, Geraldine Viswanathan (Miracle Workers) as Maya, and Sarah Snook (Succession) as Sheila.

Sheila (Sarah Snook) finds herself unexpectedly falling in love with Ty. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Is there a trailer for The Beanie Bubble?

There is! You can check it out below: