'Parasite's Lee Sung-Kyun stars in Apple TV Plus series 'Dr. Brain'

Apple TV+ is expanding its reach with the announcement of Dr. Brain, a new sci-fi thriller based on the widely popular Korean webtoon. The series is part of Apple TV+’s sweeping international slate. Dr. Brain will be written and directed by visionary filmmaker Kim Jee-Woon and stars Parasite’s Lee Sung-Kyun.

Dr. Brain is set to debut later this year, with production now happening in South Korea. The series is described as an emotional journey that follows a brain scientist who is obsessive about figuring out new technologies to access the brain's consciousness and memories. His life goes sideways after his family falls victim to a mysterious accident, and he uses his skill to access memories from his wife’s brain to piece together the mystery of what actually happened to his family and why.

Writer and director Kim Jee-Woon serves as an executive producer alongside Samuel Yeunju Ha, who is also attached to Woon’s Illang: The Wolf Brigade and Bong Joon-Ho’s Okja. Dr. Brain is produced for Apple TV+ by Korea-based studio Bound Entertainment and Kakeo Entertainment, Studioplex, and Dark Circle Pictures. Ham Jung Yeub and Daniel Han executive produce for Studioplex, and Joy Jinsoo Lee and Min Young Hong serve as executive producers for Kakao Entertainment.

As mentioned, Dr. Brain joins a growing slate of Apple Original international dramas from global award-winning storytellers, including series Pachinko, the Korean, Japanese, and English-language drama series based on the acclaimed novel, and written and executive produced by Soo Hugh; Masters of the Air, a new limited drama series from Apple Studios and executive produced by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television, and Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman’s Playtone.