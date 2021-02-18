The Apple TV app is now available on Chromecast with Google TV

File this under "one of those things you thought might never happen", even though Google said it was going to happen — the Apple TV app is now available on the new Chromecast with Google TV. It also is headed to smart TVs from Sony and TCL that run the new Google TV operating system, and it'll be coming to other Android-TV powered devices in the months ahead.

That's a big deal for a couple reasons. Besides the obvious of two major competitors putting content on each others' platforms, it means that you can more easily watch anything you've purchased on iTunes on the new Chromecast with Google TV. (That's the little off-white flat oval guy that has a remote control and is running a new operating system.

And it's also a big deal because it brings the Apple TV+ subscription service to Google TV.

Put those two things together, and it means all that Apple Original content is now available in your personalized recommendations and search results on Google TV. And opens them up to being controlled by Google Assistant, too, so you can just use your voice to say "Play Ted Lasso," and it'll make a believer out of you. (Seriously, if you haven't watched Ted Lasso yet, it's time.)

If you don't already have a subscription to Apple TV+ — Apple's been giving it away for the past year if you've bought new Apple hardware, and extended the free trial through this summer — then it'll cost you $4.99 a month. (After a free trial. But not the long free trial.)

In addition to the $49 Chromecast with Google TV (which remains a horribly named product in the usual Google fashion), you can get the Apple TV app (which also is horribly named due to the fact that there's an Apple TV device) on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, other smart TV systems, on Apple hardware, and on the web.