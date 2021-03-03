Pedro Pascal among the cast of Apple TV+ series ‘Calls’

Apple TV+ released an official trailer for its newest series, Calls. The groundbreaking series is told entirely through 12-minute phone conversations. You read that right. The cast of voices features Pedro Pascal, Nick Jonas, Lily Collins, Rosario Dawson, and more. Calls is based on a French series of the same name. It’s an immersive television experience that uses only audio and minimal abstract visuals to tell harrowing bite-size stories. The series makes its binge-able debut on March 19 is only available on Apple TV+.

The rest of the cast includes Nicholas Braun, Clancy Brown, Mark Duplass, Karen Gillan, Judy Greer, Paul Walter Hauser, Danny Huston, Riley Keough, Joey King, Stephen Lang, Jaeden Martell, Paola Nuñez, Edi Patterson, Aubrey Plaza, Danny Pudi, Ben Schwartz, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Jennifer Tilly. There are nine episodes in total for this first season, all directed by Fede Álvarez.

Each episode will follow a dark and dramatic mystery that unfolds through a series of seemingly average and at times unconnected phone calls. As time goes on in the episodes, characters begin to experience intense and unsettling events. The series is an Apple original in association with Canal Plus. It was produced with Studiocanal and Bad Hombre, and it will stream globally in more than 100 countries on Apple TV Plus. Additionally, a French-language version will premiere on Canal Plus in select markets where Canal Plus is available, and in select Spanish-speaking Latin America markets, Apple TV Plus will premiere the series under the title Llamadas, with Spanish-language custom graphics.

Calls joins a plethora of Apple original series. Just this week a new feminist anthology, Roar, was announced by Glow creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch. The series stars Allison Brie, Nicole Kidman, and Cynthia Eviro.