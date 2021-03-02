Apple TV+ orders star-studded female-driven anthology series 'Roar' from creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch

Apple TV+ has announced a series order for Roar, a new anthology series of darkly comic feminist fables. The series will star Academy, Emmy, and Golden Globe Award winner Nicole Kidman; Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo; Emmy Award winner Merritt Wever; Golden Globe nominee Alison Brie: with more casting news on the way.

Roar comes from Glow creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch and is the first project to come out their overall deal with Apple. It’s based on a book of short stories by Cecelia Ahern. The series will be a collection of eight half-hour genre-bending episodes told from a uniquely female perspective.

Nicole Kidman will executive produce alongside Per Saari for Blossom Films. Emmy Award-winning producer Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, and Allie Goss will executive produce on behalf of Made Up Stories. Flahive and Mensch will create, showrun and serve as executive producers. Theresa Park is another executive producer for her Per Capita Productions, and author Cecelia Ahern will executive produce through Greenlight Go. Roar will be produced for Apple by Endeavor Content.

Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch’s Glow was about three weeks into filming its fourth season when production was suspended last year in mid-March amid the escalating COVID outbreak. At the time of the shutdown, GLOW had completed one episode and had started on a second.

Roar joins a growing lineup of Apple Original anthology series, including the Film Independent Spirit, GLAAD, and NAACP Image Award-nominated Little America. The new series will also make its global debut on Apple TV+ alongside highly anticipated female-led Apple Originals, including Physical, a new dramedy from creator Annie Weisman, and starring and executive produced by Rose Byrne will premiere this summer. There is also The Last Thing He Told Me, starring Julia Roberts, and written by Oscar-winner Josh Singer and Laura Dave.