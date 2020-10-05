Netflix forces 'Glow' to tap early, decides to cancel after original renewal decision

Before the pandemic, Netflix made the call to renew the critically acclaimed Glow for its forth and final season. Some fans were disappointed, but they were at least glad that they'd get to see the story come to a close on its own terms given how short of a shelf life many Netflix series have. Today, the streaming giant has announced that it will no longer be going forward with Season 4 and that the series is simply canceled.

This decision comes as a result of COVID-19. The series was only able to get one episode of Season 4 in the can before the pandemic shut production down. With no end to the pandemic in sight, the streamer was faced with a difficult decision. While production is starting to resume on some projects, even giants like Netflix have to find ways to pinch their pennies until some form of normalcy resumes.

Though Glow was met with strong reviews from critics and plenty of fan acclaim, it simply never grew as large as series like Stranger Things or The Umbrella Academy.

Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch released the following statement to Deadline earlier today.

“COVID has killed actual humans. It’s a national tragedy and should be our focus. COVID also apparently took down our show. Netflix has decided not to finish filming the final season of GLOW. We were handed the creative freedom to make a complicated comedy about women and tell their stories. And wrestle. And now that’s gone. There’s a lot of shitty things happening in the world that are much bigger than this right now. But it still sucks that we don’t get to see these 15 women in a frame together again. We’ll miss our cast of weirdo clowns and our heroic crew. It was the best job. Register to vote. And please vote."