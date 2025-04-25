As we await news on Brilliant Minds season 2, why I'm pushing for its renewal

Brilliant Minds was one of many bright spots in the 2024-2025 TV schedule. In a crowded field of new medical shows, including Doc, The Pitt and Pulse, Brilliant Minds stood out from the crowd as a medical drama with heart. Fans are currently awaiting word on Brilliant Minds season 2, but I believe the Zachary Quinto medical drama deserves another season.

In Brilliant Minds, Quinto plays Dr. Oliver Wolf, a brilliant neurosurgeon with a penchant for solving challenging medical mysteries. His heightened sense of perception comes from his own experiences dealing with face blindness, a condition that prevents him from being able to recognize the faces of people around him.

Dr. Sacks is joined by a team of interns, played by Ashleigh LaThrop, Aury Krebs, Spence Moore II and Alex MacNicoll, who start out questioning his outside-the-box methods, only to realize that the eccentric doctor is practicing a very special kind of medicine.

Brilliant Minds stands out from other medical dramas because it rejects the idea of "treat 'em and street 'em;" instead of pushing patients through the system, Dr. Wolf took time to ensure that he not only had the correct diagnosis, but that he also had the proper treatment plan in place even when the hospital higher-ups encouraged him to pick up the pace.

Each week, the show focuses on a couple of cases and takes time to do a deep dive on the evaluation, diagnosis and treatment of each patient's case. While it's not technically a medical mystery show, like Watson, Brilliant Minds turns the diagnosis into a character unto itself, and that's what makes it special.

ER dramas are best when they operate at breakneck paces, like The Pitt, and we love soapy medical dramas like Grey's Anatomy and Pulse because the doctors' personal lives take center stage. Brilliant Minds isn't set in an ER, and though we do learn a lot about the doctors' personal lives, it's what they do for their patients that really matters.

Of all the medical dramas this season, Brilliant Minds seems the least realistic of all and that's what makes it enjoyable. No symptom is too small, and things that might be dismissed or overlooked by exhausted doctors in a packed ER are usually the key that unlocks the medical mystery and leads to the proper course of treatment.

Brilliant Minds stands apart from the crowd by being different. It's inspiring and entertaining, and in a crowded landscape of medical dramas it absolutely deserves a second season.

You can stream the first season of Brilliant Minds on Peacock.