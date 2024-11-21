The Pitt: release date, teaser, cast, plot and everything we know about the new medical drama

With a new year comes a new series that’s managed to create quite a bit of buzz leading up to its premiere. We’re talking about the new medical drama, The Pitt.

Part of the anticipation for the series stems from the names attached. Emmy-winning producer John Wells is on hand as an executive producer; his resume includes producing ER and The West Wing, two of the best dramas of all time (both shows are on WTW's list of 100 best TV show). And speaking of ER, series star Noah Wyle is front and center in The Pitt, once again portraying a doctor in an emergency room.

The series also has drawn buzz simply by the nature of the topic. TV watchers have proven time and time again, that they love a good medical drama. So with Wells and Wyle partnering once more, will the new medical drama on the block stand out among the crowd?

Here’s everything we know about The Pitt.

So far, we just know The Pitt premieres in the US on Max in January 2025. Once an exact release date is announced, we’ll pass along the new information.

Since The Pitt is a Max exclusive, those in the US interested in watching will need a subscription to Max. Currently, the streamer offers several options for would-be subscribers.

We don’t have release information for the series in the UK. Should that change, we’ll share the new information.

The Pitt cast

Noah Wyle in The Pitt (Image credit: Max/Warrick Page)

As previously mentioned, The Pitt is led by veteran actor Noah Wyle, who plays Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch. The Emmy-nominated actor (for ER) has starred in a number of projects over the years, including A Few Good Men, Enough, Donnie Darko, At the Gates, Leverage: Redemption and The Librarians.

Joining Wyle in The Pitt are the following:

Tracy Ifeachor (Wonka) as Dr. Collins

Patrick Marron Ball (Law & Order) as Dr. Langdon

Supriya Ganesh (Grown-ish) as Dr. Mohan

Fiona Dourif (Shameless) as Dr. McKay

Taylor Dearden (Breaking Bad) as Dr. King

Isa Briones (Goosebumps) as Dr. Santos

Gerran Howell (Ludwig) as Whitaker

Shabana Azeez (The Hunting) as Javadi

Katherine LaNasa (Truth Be Told) as Dana Evans

The Pitt plot

Here’s the official synopsis for The Pitt:

"The Pitt is a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today’s America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.”

The Pitt trailer

A teaser trailer for the show is now available, check it out right here: