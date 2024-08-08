Doc: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the medical drama

There are plenty of medical dramas in the 2024-2025 television lineup, but Doc puts its unique spin on the genre with the story of a brilliant doctor whose brain injury erases her memories of the last eight years of her life.

Dr. Amy Larsen (Molly Parker) serves as the Chief of Internal and Family Medicine at Westside Hospital in Minneapolis. She's at the top of her career when her injury sets her back eight years; suddenly she finds herself trying to catch up to the world around her when everything she sees seems like it's stuck in the past. Not only does she forget patients and medical developments, but she also thinks of her 17-year-old daughter as being 9.

Doc is based on the Italian series Doc - Nelle tue mani. The Italian version debuted in 2020 and quickly rose to the top of its network. Since that time, there have been seven different versions of the series developed around the world.

Here's everything we know about Doc.

Doc is set to premiere at midseason on Fox. As soon as we have more information about the exact release date, we'll have it for you right here.

Fox is included with most cable providers. If you've cut the cord, you can access the channel through live TV providers like Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

Doc plot

Here's the synopsis of Doc from Fox:

"Doc is a new medical drama starring Molly Parker (House Of Cards) as the hard-charging, brilliant Dr. Amy Larsen, Chief of Internal and Family Medicine at Westside Hospital in Minneapolis. After a brain injury erases the last eight years of her life, Amy must navigate an unfamiliar world where she has no recollection of patients she’s treated, colleagues she’s crossed, the soulmate she divorced, the man she now loves and the tragedy that caused her to push everyone away. She can rely only on her estranged 17-year-old daughter, whom she remembers as a 9-year-old, and a handful of devoted friends, as she struggles to continue practicing medicine, despite having lost nearly a decade of knowledge and experience."

Doc cast

Doc features Molly Parker (House of Cards) as Dr. Amy Larsen, Omar Metwally (Big Sky, Lisey's Story), Amirah Vann (A Jazzman's Blues, How To Get Away With Murder), Jon Ecker (The Watchful Eye, Firefly Lane) and Anya Banerjee (The Blacklist).

Scott Wolf (Party of Five) and Patrick Walker (Lessons in Chemistry) will have recurring feature roles.

Doc trailer

There's no trailer for Doc just yet, but as soon as we see one we'll have it for you right here.