Pulse: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the medical drama

With an abundance of new medical dramas arriving during the 2024-2025 TV season, Netflix is throwing its hat into the ring with Pulse. The 10-episode series hails from Emmy winner Carlton Cuse and writer Zoe Robyn.

"You don’t really want to be in the hospital. But if you were in the hospital — this is the one you would want to be in," Robyn told Tudum. "You want to be in the care of these people."

"Nowadays, your work family can really be, apart from your literal family, the most important community you have," Cuse added of the workplace dynamics of the show. “The complications that arise — between what's going on off the clock and on the clock — can get messy. It can get confusing. That’s what we wanted to explore with Pulse."

Here's everything we know about Pulse.

All 10 episodes of Pulse premiere on Thursday, April 3, on Netflix.

Pulse premise

Here's the official synopsis of Pulse from Netflix:

"As a hurricane barrels towards Miami’s busiest Level 1 Trauma Center, third-year resident Dr. Danny Simms is unexpectedly thrust into a promotion when beloved Chief Resident Dr. Xander Phillips is suspended. Amid the worsening storm and an onslaught of trauma cases, the hospital goes into lockdown, and Danny and Phillips must find a way to work together - even as the bombshell details of a complicated and illicit romance between them begin to spill out. The rest of the ER is left to process the fallout of their relationship while balancing their own challenges, both personal and professional, as they work under the pressure of life-or-death stakes. Because for this tight-knit group of doctors, saving their patients’ lives is often less complicated than living their own."

Pulse cast

Pulse features Willa Fitzgerald (The Fall of the House of Usher) as Dr. Danielle "Danny" Simms, Colin Woodell (The Continental: From the World of John Wick) as Dr. Xander Phillips, Jack Bannon (Pennyworth) as Tom Cole, Jessie T. Usher (The Boys) as Sam Elijah, Chelsea Muirhead (Warrior) as Sophie Chan, Daniela Nieves (Vampire Academy) as Camila Perez and Jessy Yates (Law & Order: SVU) as Harper Simms.

Pulse trailer

Take a look at the heart-pounding trailer for Pulse below.

Pulse behind the scenes

Creator Carlton Cuse won an Emmy in 2005 for Lost, which he worked on for all six seasons. Cuse was also the showrunner on hit shows like Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, Bates Motel, The Strain, Colony and Locke & Key. He was also the showrunner behind Five Days at Memorial.

Zoe Robyn's credits include Hawaii Five-0 and The Equalizer.