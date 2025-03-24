Pulse: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the medical drama
Netflix enters the medical drama race with its own original series.
With an abundance of new medical dramas arriving during the 2024-2025 TV season, Netflix is throwing its hat into the ring with Pulse. The 10-episode series hails from Emmy winner Carlton Cuse and writer Zoe Robyn.
"You don’t really want to be in the hospital. But if you were in the hospital — this is the one you would want to be in," Robyn told Tudum. "You want to be in the care of these people."
"Nowadays, your work family can really be, apart from your literal family, the most important community you have," Cuse added of the workplace dynamics of the show. “The complications that arise — between what's going on off the clock and on the clock — can get messy. It can get confusing. That’s what we wanted to explore with Pulse."
Here's everything we know about Pulse.
Pulse release date
All 10 episodes of Pulse premiere on Thursday, April 3, on Netflix.
Pulse is a Netflix original series, which means you'll need a subscription to the streaming service in order to watch.
Thankfully, you have quite a few options to choose from, as you can see below:
Pulse premise
Here's the official synopsis of Pulse from Netflix:
"As a hurricane barrels towards Miami’s busiest Level 1 Trauma Center, third-year resident Dr. Danny Simms is unexpectedly thrust into a promotion when beloved Chief Resident Dr. Xander Phillips is suspended. Amid the worsening storm and an onslaught of trauma cases, the hospital goes into lockdown, and Danny and Phillips must find a way to work together - even as the bombshell details of a complicated and illicit romance between them begin to spill out. The rest of the ER is left to process the fallout of their relationship while balancing their own challenges, both personal and professional, as they work under the pressure of life-or-death stakes. Because for this tight-knit group of doctors, saving their patients’ lives is often less complicated than living their own."
Pulse cast
Pulse features Willa Fitzgerald (The Fall of the House of Usher) as Dr. Danielle "Danny" Simms, Colin Woodell (The Continental: From the World of John Wick) as Dr. Xander Phillips, Jack Bannon (Pennyworth) as Tom Cole, Jessie T. Usher (The Boys) as Sam Elijah, Chelsea Muirhead (Warrior) as Sophie Chan, Daniela Nieves (Vampire Academy) as Camila Perez and Jessy Yates (Law & Order: SVU) as Harper Simms.
Pulse trailer
Take a look at the heart-pounding trailer for Pulse below.
Pulse behind the scenes
Creator Carlton Cuse won an Emmy in 2005 for Lost, which he worked on for all six seasons. Cuse was also the showrunner on hit shows like Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, Bates Motel, The Strain, Colony and Locke & Key. He was also the showrunner behind Five Days at Memorial.
Zoe Robyn's credits include Hawaii Five-0 and The Equalizer.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Is it time for Hope and Liam to reconnect on The Bold and the Beautiful?
How to watch David Blaine Do Not Attempt: stream the documentary series online or on TV