The Big Cigar: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Huey P. Newton drama

Public figures have always provided great source material for dramas, and that trend continues with The Big Cigar.

The new series focuses on the incredible tale of how Black Panther founder Huey P. Newton attempted to elude the FBI and escape to Cuba with the help of Hollywood producer, Bert Schneider, who staged a movie production as a cover story. Interested in learning more about the drama?

Here's everything we know about The Big Cigar.

The Big Cigar premieres on Apple TV Plus on Friday, May 17, with the first two episodes. The remaining episodes debut one at a time on the following Fridays, with the series wrapping on June 14. Those interested in watching the series will need a subscription to Apple TV Plus.

On an interesting note, Apple TV Plus has some other shows and movies helping to round out its May lineup, including Dark Matter, Hollywood Con Queen and Acapulco. Additionally, the new series Franklin continues to premiere new episodes.

The Big Cigar plot

André Holland, The Big Cigar (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Here is the official synopsis of the series:

"Based on the magazine article by Joshuah Bearman, who will also serve as executive producer, The Big Cigar is the incredible true story of Hollywood revolution meeting social revolution: it's a wild caper of Black Panther founder Huey P. Newton escaping from the FBI to Cuba with the assistance of famed producer Bert Schneider in an impossibly elaborate plan — involving a fake movie production — that goes wrong every way it possibly can. And somehow, it's all true. Mostly."

Bearman is familiar with telling this type of story, as he also wrote the magazine article that Best Picture winner Argo was based on, which detailed a fake movie production to get hostages out of Iran.

The Big Cigar cast

The Big Cigar stars André Holland as Huey P. Newton. Holland is familiar with playing big historical figures, having portrayed Andrew Young in Selma and Walter Fauntroy in Shirley. He's also appeared in things like Moonlight, Exhibiting Forgiveness and American Horror Story.

Joining Holland on screen are Alessandro Nivola (Boston Strangler) as Bert Schneider, Tiffany Boone (Hunters) as Gwen Fontaine, PJ. Byrne (Gen V) as Steve Blauner, Marc Menchaca (American Rust) as Sydney Clark, Rebecca Dalton (Christmas in Big Sky Country) as Jessica, Olli Haaskivi (Oppenheimer) as Artie Ross, Jordane Christie (Law & Order: Organized Crime) as Bobby Seale, Glynn Turman (Black Cake) as Walter and Moses Ingram (Obi-Wan Kenobi).

The Big Cigar trailer

Check out this trailer for The Big Cigar as it offers quite the unique depiction of Newton in an almost unbelievable journey.