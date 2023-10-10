Black Cake: release date, trailer, cast and everything thing we know about the drama series

For those in search of a new murder mystery laced with family drama and global cultural references, allow us to introduce you to Black Cake.

The series, based on Charmaine Wilkerson's novel of the same name, follows the story of Eleanor Bennett, a mother who leaves behind more than an estate for two children to inherit. In the wake of her passing, she leaves a trail of mysteries for these estranged siblings to unpack, which includes her difficult story of escaping her homeland and husband. A husband, she was suspected of murdering. Will finding out their mother's real backstory be the thing that reunites the brother and sister?

Here's everything we know about Black Cake including its release date and cast.

Black Cake premieres with the first three episodes on Wednesday, November 1, on Hulu. The remaining five episodes of the season premiere once a week thereafter, with the season finale airing on December 6.

We are still waiting to confirm a release date for the series in the UK. It's likely that should the show air in the UK, it will do so on Disney Plus.

Black Cake trailer

The trailer for Black Cake certainly has captured our attention. For those who were fans of Queen Sugar, it's worth putting Black Cake on your must-watch list.

Black Cake plot

Here is the official synopsis for Black Cake:

"Based on The New York Times-bestselling book by Charmaine Wilkerson, Black Cake is a family drama wrapped in a murder mystery with a diverse cast of characters and a global setting, from Marissa Jo Cerar, Oprah Winfrey's Harpo Films and Aaron Kaplans' Kapital Entertainment. The story takes place in Jamaica, Rome, Scotland, England and Southern California. Cerar wrote the adaptation and serves as showrunner on the series, which spans decades.

"In the late 1960s, a runaway bride named Covey disappears into the surf off the coast of Jamaica and is feared drowned or a fugitive on the run for her husband's murder. Fifty years later in California, a widow named Eleanor Bennett, loses her battle with cancer, leaving her two estranged children, Byron and Benny, a flash drive that holds previously untold stories of her journey from the Caribbean to America. These stories, narrated by Eleanor, shock her children and challenge everything they thought they knew about their family's origin."

Black Cake cast

Helping to bring the onscreen adaptation of Black Cake to life is Mia Isaac, who plays the role of Covey. The actress has starred in a number of projects over the years, including Don't Make Me Go, Not Okay and Gray Matter. She's also slated to appear next to Nicole Kidman in The Perfect Couple.

Starring alongside Isaac are Adrienne Warren (The Woman King), Chipo Chung (Into the Badlands), Ashley Thomas (Them) and Lashay Anderson (Consent).

How to watch Black Cake

Black Cake is a series that airs exclusively in the US on Hulu. Those hoping to watch episodes of the series need a subscription to either Hulu with Live TV , the Disney Plus Bundle or the standalone Hulu service.

Once we know more about a UK release rollout for Black Cake, we'll pass along the update.