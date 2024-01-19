The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin: release date, cast, first looks and everything we know

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin is an Apple TV Plus comedy that sees The Great British Bake Off presenter Noel Fielding swapping soggy bottoms for swag as he takes on the role of the legendary 18th-century British highwayman.

Dick is the reluctant leader of a band of outlaws, while Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville plays his devious adversary, the self-appointed Thief Taker Jonathan Wilde. If this series is anything to go by then Turpin’s fearsome reputation may not be entirely deserved, as his success is largely defined by his charm, showmanship, and great hair. The comedy also boasts more fabulous cast, including Ellie White, Tamsin Greig, Asim Choudhry, Dolly Wells and Mark Heap.

Here’s everything we know about The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin…

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin is a six-part comedy series that launches on Apple TV+ on Friday, March 1, 2024, with the first two episodes shown then. New episodes will follow each Friday until March 29, 2024.

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin plot

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin is set in 18th century Britain and follows Dick Turpin (Noel Fielding) as he’s thrust into the spotlight when he reluctantly becomes the head of a band of outlaws. He and the lovable rogues embark on some wildly absurd escapades while trying to outwit the corrupt lawman and thief taker, Jonathan Wilde (Hugh Bonneville).

Noel Fielding as legendary highwayman Dick Turpin. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin cast — Noel Fielding as Dick Turpin

Noel Fielding plays the iconic highwayman. He’s the wacky host of The Great British Bake Off and is a team captain on Never Mind the Buzzcocks. He shot to fame with his show The Mighty Boosh back in 2004, and has since been on The IT Crowd, Noel Fielding’s Luxury Comedy, The Festival and The LEGO Movie 2 as well as panel shows such as QI, Taskmaster and Duck Quacks Don’t Echo.

Noel Fielding with the Bake Off gang... Pru Leith, Paul Hollywood and Alison Hammond. (Image credit: Channel 4/Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions )

Hugh Bonneville as Jonathan Wilde

Hugh Bonneville plays corrupt lawman Jonathan Wilde, aka the Thief Taker. He’s starred in huge hits such as Downton Abbey, Paddington, Notting Hill, The Gold, Bank of Dave, Mr Stink and To Olivia. He’s also been in the series W1A, Sandylands, Doctor Who and Twenty Twelve.

Hugh Bonneville on the case in The Gold. (Image credit: BBC/Tannadice Pictures/Sally Mais)

Who else is starring?

The cast of The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin also includes Ellie White (The Windsors), Marc Wootton (High & Dry), Duayne Boachie (Blue Story), Tamsin Greig (Friday Night Dinner, Episodes, Sexy Beast), Asim Chaudhry (People Just Do Nothing, The Sandman), Dolly Wells (The Outlaws), Joe Wilkinson (Sex Education), Mark Heap (Friday Night Dinner), Geoff McGivern (Free Rein), Michael Fielding (The Mighty Boosh), Samuel Leakey (Hansel & Gretl) and Kiri Flaherty.

Tamsin Greig (with the late Paul Ritter) as Martin and Jackie Goodman in Friday Night Dinner. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Is there a trailer for The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin?

No, but if Apple TV release one, we’ll update this page.

Behind the scenes and more on The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin is produced by Apple TV+ and Big Talk Studios, part of ITV Studios, The comedy is created by Claire Downes, Ian Jarvis and Stuart Lane, and written by Jon Brittain, Richard Naylor, Claire Downes, Ian Jarvis and Stuart Lane, with Noel Fielding.

The series is executive produced by Kenton Allen, Big Talk Studios (multi-BAFTA Award-winning producer (Rev, The Outlaws, Friday Night Dinner), Noel Fielding, Victoria Grew, Big Talk Studios (Back”, We Are Not Alone), and Ben Palmer.

Episodes 1 to 3 are directed by Ben Palmer (BAFTA TV Award and Rose d’Or Award-winning The Inbetweeners and The Inbetweeners Movie; and episodes 4 to 6 are directed by George Kane (BAFTA TV Award nominated Timewasters, Inside No.9, Crashing).