How to watch The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin online

A famous (or infamous) British character is getting a new portrayal in The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin, in which Noel Fielding takes up the mantle of the notorious British highwayman.

TCM-UAoDT follows Turpin as he's reluctantly made the leader of a band of hapless outlaws, which puts him at loggerheads with the lawman Jonathan Wilde who's set on taking Turpin and his bandits down.

A new comedy show, Dick Turpin promises to combine Fielding's bumbling comedy with a Blackadder-esque spin on historical characters, perfect for fans of the British comedian or the British comedy series.

So here's how you can watch The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin, with a way that some may be able to catch it for free.

How to watch The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin

You can watch The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin using the streaming service Apple TV Plus, because the show was created as an original series for Apple's streaming service.

You can sign up for Apple TV Plus for $9.99 / £8.99 per month, and make sure you're not signing up for the pricier MLS plan which is only for Major League Soccer programming.

Episode 1 — Friday, March 1

Episode 2 — Friday, March 1

Episode 3 — Friday, March 8

Episode 4 — Friday, March 15

Episode 5 — Friday, March 22

Episode 6 — Friday, March 29

How to watch The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin for free

If you want to try out The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin but aren't totally sure whether you want to pay the cost of Apple TV Plus just to see it, there's luckily a way to try it out without paying.

Apple TV Plus frequently offers ways to sign up for a temporary subscription for no fee, so you can test out its various offerings to see if you want to stay subscribed.

For a list of all of them on offer, you can check out our list of the best Apple TV Plus free trials and pick from the line-up.