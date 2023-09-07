The Great British Bake Off 2023: hosts, judges, trailer and everything we know

The Great British Bake Off is back with a brand new host!

The Great British Bake Off 2023 (or The Great British Baking Show if you are in the US) will soon be putting a new batch of bakers through their paces. But who can stand the heat in the kitchen and who is going to crumble at the first challenge?

Along with Strictly Come Dancing 2023, the fourteenth season of The Great British Bake Off is set to become one of the gems in the crown of Autumn TV once again this year with a host of amateur bakers heading into the now famous white Bake Off tent. Once there, they will be put to the test with a series of challenges, all hoping to wow the judges and earn themselves the coveted title of Star Baker.

But who will be struggling with a soggy bottom, and who will we be adding to our Great British Bake Off winners list?

Here is everything you need to know about The Great British Bake Off 2023...

While there is no official release date for The Great British Bake Off 2023 yet, it is thought the show is returning to Channel 4 in the UK later this month.

Traditionally new episodes air on a Tuesday evening at 8pm and it is thought this new season will be 10 episodes long.

In the meantime, you can catch up on the whole season of The Great British Bake Off 2022 on All4 in the UK.

In the US The Great British Baking Show will air on Netflix. All episodes of last year's show are also available to stream in the same place.

We will update this guide when an official launch date for the UK and US is revealed.

The Great British Bake Off 2023 contestants

It is a bit too early to know who will be taking part in this year's The Great British Bake Off, however, it won't be long before the names of the contestants are announced.

Traditionally Channel 4 announces who will be heading into the tent a few weeks before the show starts, so once the bakers are revealed we will update this guide.

The Great British Bake Off 2023 judges

They're back! Paul and Prue are returning for 2023. (Image credit: C4)

The Great British Bake Off wouldn't be the same without original judge Paul Hollywood and his infamous handshake, and he will be returning once again for the fourteenth season of the show.

Joining Paul once again is Prue Leith who has also become a much-loved part of the show since it arrived on Channel 4.

The Great British Bake Off 2023 hosts

Noel Fielding is back for another year in the tent, but there is a big change coming to the new series as new presenter Alison Hammond will be joining Noel after Matt Lucas stepped down from the role to concentrate on other TV projects.

Alison announced the exciting news on her official Instagram page back in March...

A post shared by Alison Hammond (@alisonhammond55) A photo posted by on

Is there a trailer for The Great British Bake Off 2023?

Yes, and it is totally brilliant!

The trailer sees lots of different baking ingredients risking everything to make their way to the Bake Off tent, where they are thrilled to become part of a cake. We also get a glimpse of judge Paul and Prue, along with Noel and new presenter Alison.

You can watch below...

What are the themes for The Great British Bake Off 2023?

While it is too early to have official confirmation about each episode's theme, there have been some changes made to the traditional format. Following some backlash, it has been reported that the national-themed weeks are being scrapped this year.

"I hold my hands up to the cooking complaint and the theme weeks," executive producer Kieran Smith told The Guardian. "We didn’t want to offend anyone but the world has changed and the joke fell flat. We’re not doing any national themes this year."

Instead, it seems the show is going back to baking basics... "We’re going very traditional," says Smith. "We’re doing all the regular weeks: Cakes, Biscuits, Bread, Patisserie, Chocolate, plus Party Cakes is a new theme. No spoilers, but it features challenges I think viewers will love."

Where is The Great British Bake Off 2023 filmed?

The Great British Bake Off is filmed in a beautiful part of the Berkshire countryside called Welford Park, where the white marquee is positioned amongst trees, a beautiful manicured lawn and local wildlife.

Who won The Great British Bake Off 2022?

Syabira won The Great British Bake Off 2022. (Image credit: Channel 4)

The Great British Bake Off 2022 crowned Syabira the winner after she went head-to-head with Abdul and Sandro in the final.

The trio were asked to assemble the perfect picnic for the signature challenge and create a Summer Pudding Bombe for the technical, and for the final challenge, the bakers had to make a sculpture in line with the theme of Our Beautiful Planet, with Syabira impressing the judges with an orangutang which she named This Is My Home.

Speaking about why Syabira won the series judge Prue Leith said: "She is creative and she is careful, she practices like anything and she is imaginative, she just has the lot. She is a very skillful baker."