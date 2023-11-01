New Bake Off dullest ever? Definitely not — I think it's another showstopper!

The Great British Bake Off has been an annual highlight on our TV calendar for more than a decade, entertaining us each autumn as new batches of amateur bakers head into the famous white tent in a bid to impress judges with their baking know-how.

But while the series has undergone numerous subtle changes over the years from moving channels to getting new presenters and judges, some viewers think the show has become half-baked.

A recent article in The Guardian claimed that The Great British Bake Off 2023 is the "dullest Bake Off ever" and is "as interesting as watching dough rise" — but I couldn't disagree more! The show, even after fourteen seasons, still brings viewers so much joy and the threat of a baking disaster is still enough to keep us hooked.

While the format of the show hasn't changed at all over the years, instead of becoming stale the familiarity of the show is what makes it so watchable. Each series sees a new group of bakers in the tent, bringing a fresh injection of entertainment, but this year's contestants are arguably one of the better batches the show has had.

I have loved watching Saku slowly realizing how brilliant she is, Rowan's hilarious quips when he has a baking disaster "I’ve seen neater poos, to be honest with you" and Cristy's near meltdown over her white chocolate showstopper almost ending up in the bin.

Alison has been the perfect addition. (Image credit: mark bourdillon / Love productions)

Alison Hammond has also brought a breath of fresh air into the tent — one that I didn't even know we needed.

Although it was sad to see Matt Lucas leave the show, as soon as Alison was announced as his replacement I knew she would be a perfect fit for the show.

While everyone thought she would be brilliant, no one could have predicted just how amazing her chemistry with fellow host Noel Fielding would be, and I love how one minute her famous laugh is ringing around the tent after sharing a joke with a baker, and the next she is providing a shoulder to cry on when baking disaster hits the tent.

A special mention also needs to go to the fact the show has gone back to basics after last year's questionable Mexican Week, which left fans asking if this was a baking show or just another run-of-the-mill cookery program.

But thankfully the powers that be heard the fans' complaints and this year's episodes have gone back to more traditional themes like Biscuit Week, Pastry Week and everyone's, favorite, Chocolate Week.

Stay exactly as you are Bake Off, going back to your roots this season was the perfect tonic — after all, if it ain't broke, don't fix it!

The Great British Bake Off 2023 airs every Tuesday at 8 pm in the UK and every Friday on Netflix in the US.