How to watch the Great British Bake Off Final 2024 from anywhere

Signature scones, afternoon tea and – look away Sumayah – tiered celebration cakes will decide The Great British Bake Off 2024 final, as retail assistant Dylan Bachelet, paediatric nurse Georgie Grasso and menswear designer Christiaan de Vries aim to be crowned the next Great British Bake Off winners.

The heat is on in the Bake Off tent, so read on as we explain how to watch The Great British Bake Off Final 2024 FREE from anywhere with a VPN.

The format should play to the finalists' strengths, as they've blown judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood away with comparable bakes over the course of the series. Dylan won Star Baker in both Desserts Week and Bread Week, Georgie took top honors in Caramel Week and The '70s Week, and Christiaan finally made it to the top step in the most recent Patisserie Week.

Who will rise to the occasion and who will crumble? Read on as we break down how to watch The Great British Bake Off Final 2024 online from anywhere in our guide below.

How to watch The Great British Bake Off Final 2024 for free

In the UK, you can watch and stream The Great British Bake Off Final for free on Channel 4 and Channel 4 on demand. The 75-minute episode airs at 8 pm UK on Tuesday, November 26.

The final instalment of the companion show, An Extra Slice, airs on Channel 4 at 8 pm on Thursday, November 28.

How to watch The Great British Baking Show Final 2024 in the US

In the US, The Great British Bake Off 2024 is better-known as The Great British Baking Show Collection 12. Whatever you prefer to call it, the final will be available to stream on Netflix on Friday, November 29.

Currently out of the country? Download a VPN as described below to watch The Great British Baking Show Final 2024 on your usual streaming service (i.e. Channel 4 in the UK), just like you would back home.

Can I watch The Great British Baking Off Final 2024 online in Australia?

The Great British Bake Off 2024 premieres in Australia on Tuesday, December 3. By our reckoning, then, the final will likely air in the New Year.

The show will be available to watch on Lifestyle Food via Foxtel, and Binge.

A UK citizen away from home? You can still watch The Great British Bake Off Final 2024 live and for free on Channel 4 from anywhere in the world with a VPN, as we explain just below.

How to watch The Great British Bake Off Final 2024 online from anywhere with a VPN

