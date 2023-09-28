The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice — release date, hosts and everything we know

If you have room for more, The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice has got you covered.

The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice returns to give fans even more gossip from the famous Bake Off tent, making it a must-watch for those who just can't get enough of the Channel 4 competition series.

Each week An Extra Slice welcomes the eliminated baker for an exclusive interview about their highs and lows in the tent, giving them a chance to reflect on their journey so far.

There will also be a celebrity panel on board to critique some sweet treats, as well as audience participation with viewers encouraged to showcase their home bakes and potentially be scrutinized by the ever-sarcastic Tom Allen.

The first episode comes just after the return of The Great British Bake Off 2023, and here's everything you need to know about the spin-off series...

The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice will return to Channel 4 on Thursday, September 28 at 8 pm featuring a celebrity panel and the eliminated contestant from the main show's episode.

Episodes will also be able to watch on demand via the Channel 4 website.

The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice hosts

Comedians Jo Brand and Tom Allen host the Bake Off sister series, so we're sure there'll be plenty of laughs ahead.

Tom Allen is no stranger to the culinary world having previously hosted Bake Off: The Professionals and Cooking with the Stars, meaning he's bound to have plenty of strong opinions when it comes to this season's creations.

Meanwhile, Jo Brand is known for presenting The Great Sport Relief Bake Off and has appeared on Saturday Kitchen Live where she got to try her personal food heaven.

What should we expect from The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice?

In the first episode, we now know that new Bake Off host Alison Hammond and celebrity guests Michelle Visage and Stephen Mangan will be joining the programme.

Meanwhile, Tom Allen talks to the studio audience, and the panel talks to the first baker to leave the tent, which is Amos. Paul Hollywood criticized one of his bakes for tasting "as tough as old boots", so sadly he was the first to leave.

Beyond this, there'll be new guests each week so there's plenty to look forward to in the Bake Off world this year!

Is there a trailer?

No, there are currently no trailers available for An Extra Slice.