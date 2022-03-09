WeCrashed — release date and all about the story of billionaire Adam Neumann and his WeWork start-up

The remarkable true story of Israel-born Adam Neumann, his wife Rebekah, and their rollercoaster ride running the communal workspace company WeWork, is told in the new Apple TV+ series WeCrashed, starring Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway.

Eight-part drama WeCrashed arrives on Apple TV+ on Friday, March 18 2022.

What's the story behind WeWork?

Israeli Adam Neumann’s earliest business ventures were selling knee pads for infants and collapsible high heels for women.

He met his future wife, yoga teacher Rebekah, who is Gwyneth Paltrow's cousin, at a party he hosted on the roof of his apartment block.

In 2010 the self-styled ‘serial entrepreneur’ and his business partner Miguel McKelvey cofounded WeWork, a company that leased empty office buildings and rented out desk space in them to fledgling companies and freelancers on a flexible basis.

The enterprise expanded rapidly across the US and Europe, and was soon seen as a ‘unicorn’, or highly desirable investment opportunity.

Neumann’s approach to business was certainly unconventional. From the outset, he offered free beer to his WeWork customers and, as the company grew, the long-haired, dope-smoking boss hosted mass company away days that were more like full-on music festivals.

A guru-like figure, he also wanted to expand his ‘We’ brand exponentially into areas such as merchandise, gyms, shared living spaces and even schools. His vision was that WeWork was more than a business – it was a lifestyle and a ‘movement’.

At the height of its success, WeWork was valued at a staggering $47billion – before the wheels started to come off. However, a proposed flotation of the business was canceled as it became evident that it had been hugely over-valued and was actually losing money. Neumann was asked to step down from the board but still walked away a very wealthy man, with his current net worth estimated at $1.6billion.

Jared Leto on WeCrashed

"Adam was and is a really verbose person," explains Jared, who won an Oscar for his role in the 2013 film Dallas Buyers’ Club. "One of his superpowers is his ability to use words. He set his sights on a pretty impossible goal, and achieved something remarkable. I love that this story is the story of an immigrant who comes to this country, and really wrestles his dreams into reality."

Anne Hathaway on WeCrashed

"You see that these are people who had very sincere intentions," says the Oscar-winning star of films including Les Miserables, The Devil Wears Prada and Interstellar. "How they executed that is a lot more complicated, but I do think they were people who – certainly in my character’s case – really looked at the world and was trying to leave it better than she found it."