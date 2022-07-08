Luck — release date, voice cast, plot and everything we know

Coming to cinemas and Apple TV Plus, Luck is the latest animation from the creators of Toy Story and Cars, and has a star-studded voice cast including Whoopi Goldberg and Jane Fonda.

It's Eva Noblezada, however, who voices the lead character Sam, a woman who was born unlucky. Then one day she stumbles into the "Land of Luck" and hopes to bring some back for her best friend. But is she really the right person to be meddling around in a magical land she has no place being in?

Here’s all you need to know about the movie Luck on Apple TV Plus…

Sam finds herself in the Land Of Luck! (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Luck will be released in cinemas worldwide on Friday, August 5 2022 and will also premiere on Apple TV Plus on that same date.

Is there a trailer for Luck?

Yes an offiicial Luck trailer has been released and it sees Sam saying “I blame bad luck for everything that’s gone wrong in my life” before accidentally finding herself in the Land of Luck. Take a look here...

Luck plot

In Luck, Sam Greenfield (voiced by Eva Noblezada) is so unlucky she can’t even walk through a supermarket without shelves falling on top of her. But then she finds a lucky penny and things seem to change – until she accidentally flushes it down the toilet. Then Sam finds herself transported to the Land of Luck but humans aren’t allowed there and her presence causes chaos in this magical land with a unicorn and dragon living there. So when Sam dooms herself and her best friend to a lifetime of bad luck she’s determined to change their fortunes.

Meeting a dragon in the Land of Luck. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

A very tidy unicorn! (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Luck voice cast — Eva Noblezada as Sam Greenfield

In Luck relative newcomer Eva Noblezada plays Sam, a clumsy woman cursed by misfortune. She’s previously appeared in Miss Saigon 25th Anniversary as well as the movie Yellow Rose. She’s also appeared in the series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Who else is among the voice cast in Luck?

There is an amazing voice cast of stars in Luck. Whoopi Goldberg (Ghost, Sister Act, Anansi Boys and The Color Purple) voices the role of The Captain. Jane Fonda (Barbarella, On Golden Pond, Monster-in-law and Grace and Frankie) is The Dragon while Simon Pegg (The Undeclared War, Star Trek) is Bob. Flula Borg, Lil Rel Howery, Colin O’Donoghue, John Ratzenberger, Maurice Irvin and Adelynn Spoon round out the other voice cast.

Hollywood legend Jane Fonda voices Dragon. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

More guides to other big shows on Apple TV Plus...