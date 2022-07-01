Best Foot Forward: release date, cast, plot, trailer and all we know

Best Foot Forward on Apple TV+ has you rotting for Josh as he battles to be accepted at middle school.

Best Foot Forward on Apple TV Plus is based on the inspirational book by Paralympic skier Josh Sundquist (opens in new tab). We meet Josh (played by Logan Marmino) as a 12-year-old, three years after losing his leg to the cancer Ewing’s sarcoma. He’s keen to experience the joys of middle school, after being home-schooled his entire life. But along the way, he faces countless challenges, including finding a way to get his classmates to see past his disability and accept him for the fun-loving, enthusiastic kid he is.

So here’s all you need to know about the Apple TV Plus family comedy series Best Foot Forward...

Josh has some ace friends at middle school. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Family comedy Best Foot Forward will premiere worldwide on Apple TV on Friday, July 22 2022. It's a 10-part series.

Yes there's a trailer for Best Foot Forward and it looks so inspirational and sweet. We’re already rooting for the plucky young Josh at school. You can watch it right here...

After years of home-schooling 12-year-old Josh can’t wait to hit middle school. But there he faces countless challenges he never even imagined. First up is how to get his classmates to ignore his disability, and prosthetic leg, and treat him as an equal. ‘I want to make friends because they like me, not because they feel bad for me,’ he says.

It’s not always easy but with the help of his best friends and parents, Josh learns how to navigate everything thrown in his path and to enjoy the highs of high school.

Best Foot Forward is about friendship and support at school. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Josh's parents are highly supportive. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Josh is played by newcomer Logan Marmino. He’s joined by Stephen Schneider (Players), Bridget Kallal, Joy Suprano, Roger Dale Floyd, Peyton Jackson and Trinity Jo-Li Bliss.

Roger Dale Floyd and Logan Marmino in Best Foot Forward. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Josh Sundquist lost his leg after suffering cancer at nine years old. He later became a Paralympic ski racer, before going on to become a motivational speaker, comedian, writer and advocate for the rights of amputees. His 2010 memoir Just Don't Fall (opens in new tab)was a bestseller and the inspiration behind Best Foot Forward. He also wrote Love and First Sight (opens in new tab) and We Should Hang Out Sometime (opens in new tab), which inspired his comedy show.