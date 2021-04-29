'The Undeclared War' — release date, cast, plot and everything you need to know

Simon Pegg is just one of the stars signed up for The Undeclared War.

The Undeclared War is a new six-part cyber-thriller coming to Channel 4 and NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock.

Directed and co-written by seven-time BAFTA-winner Peter Kosminsky (Wolf Hall, The Government Inspector), The Undeclared War is a groundbreaking mini-series set in the near future that wants to shine a light on the very real threat that cybercrime poses

Here’s everything you need to know about The Undeclared War.

The Undeclared War release date has not yet been revealed. Since the show was only just announced, it might be a little while before it makes its way onto our screens.

The six-part series will air on Channel 4 in the UK and will be a Peacock exclusive in the US.

The Undeclared War cast

The Undeclared War has a star-studded cast lined up. Simon Pegg (Hot Fuzz, Mission Impossible) plays GCHQ’s Head of Operations, Danny Patrick. Oscar-winning actor Mark Rylance (Bridge of Spies) also stars as John Yeabsley, a retired Cold War veteran who’s brought back to GCHQ from retirement to help combat the new threat to Britain.

Adrian Lester (Mary Queen of Scots) will play Andrew Makinde, the UK’s first Black Conservative Prime Minister, with Maisie Richardson-Sellers (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) featuring as American cyber-analyst Kathy Freeman.

Finally, Alex Jennings (The Crown) will play Head of GCHQ David Neal, and newcomer Hannah Khalique-Brown plays Saara Parvan, a young student doing work experience in GCHQ’s Malware Department.

What is The Undeclared War about?

The Undeclared War is set in post-pandemic 2024 in the run-up to a new British general election. The show follows a crack team of data analysts working at GCHQ (the UK equivalent to the NSA) who are trying to fight off a potential cyber-attack on the UK electrical system.

Kosminsky says: “The Series is based deep within the least-known arm of the UK’s intelligence infrastructure, GCHQ. The story we’re now able to tell casts an extraordinary, revelatory light on the hot, undeclared war taking place right now in the world’s newest and most invisible domain of conflict — cyber.”

During a three-year research process, Kosminsky and his team gained access to the cybersecurity industry on both sides of the Atlantic to ensure they could create a realistic picture of the threat posed by cybercrime to the Western world.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, but we’ll update this guide as soon as one’s released!