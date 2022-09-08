Glass Onion trailer: 3 big questions we have after seeing the first footage

At long last, we have the first Glass Onion trailer. The Knives Out sequel is one of the most anticipated new movies of 2022 after the original murder mystery became a hit in 2019 and now fans are getting the first clues as to what’s in store for Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc.

Once again written and directed by Rian Johnson, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Sequel, finds Blanc as a guest at the private island of a reclusive millionaire along with his group of wealthy friends. Of course, things go awry when someone ends up dead.

In addition to Craig, Glass Onion stars Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Jessica Henwick, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Madelyn Cline, Janelle Monáe and Edward Norton. The movie is going to have a limited, exclusive run in movie theaters before it premieres on Netflix on December 23.

Watch the Glass Onion trailer directly below:

If you’re like us, you probably have some questions after watching it (four or five times). Let’s explore the biggest questions from the Glass Onion trailer.

What is the puzzle in the Glass Onion trailer?

Kate Hudson and Jessica Henwick in Glass Onion (Image credit: Netflix)

Front and center in the Glass Onion trailer is a very unique puzzle or game that many of the characters are pouring over in the opening moments. It’s was definitely custom built and calls for different problem-solving skills, but what is its bigger meaning to the story?

Craig’s Benoit Blanc says in the trailer that the characters "expected a mystery" and a "puzzle." It looks like many of the characters are trying to decipher the puzzle before they reach the island where the main story takes place, perhaps this puzzle is an invitation to those who solve it. However, as Blanc continues, the fun and games seem to end with the puzzle, as it is not a game when someone winds up dead.

The game Go was a big part of the mystery in Knives Out and it looks like another board game/puzzle is going to be involved in its sequel.

Who is the murder victim in Glass Onion?

Kathryn Hahn, Madelyn Cine, Edward Norton, Leslie Odom Jr. and Kate Hudson in Glass Onion (Image credit: Netflix)

It was clear from everything leading up to Knives Out the story would revolve around the death of Christopher Plummer’s Harlan Thrombey, but it seems Glass Onion isn't giving such details out just yet as the first trailer provides no straight answers on who winds up dead to kick off Blanc’s investigation.

Edward Norton’s character at first glance seemed to be an obvious contender, as he is playing the recluse millionaire who invites the group of people to his island, but he pops up a good bit and in scenes that appear to be well along into the mystery. Although, trailers can be cut up in clever ways to hide or obscure key details like this, so Norton’s character could still be the unlucky party.

It’s hard to decipher from there as all the big names in the cast are pretty evenly featured in the trailer. Maybe it’s a lesser-known character and the ensemble are all suspects. But at least for now, Glass Onion is playing its cards close to its chest on who the murder victim is.

Does Benoit Blanc really swim in a shirt and ascot?

Daniel Craig in Glass Onion (Image credit: Netflix)

While we were searching for potential clues in the trailer, we couldn’t help being struck by Benoit Blanc’s apparent choice of swimming attire — is he really in the water wearing a shirt and ascot in the pool?

Yep, it sure looks that way. To be fair, he has a drink in hand, so he probably isn’t swimming laps, but it’s just a rather eccentric choice for Blanc. Of course, this is the man who tried to explain the original mystery in Knives Out as a donut hole. You be you Benoit Blanc.

As you wait for Glass Onion to debut, here’s how you can watch Knives Out right now.