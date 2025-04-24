The Thursday Murder Club finally gets Netflix release date — and boy, does Ron look dashing in the first look pictures!
Movie version of Richard Osman's book heading to the streaming service in August
The Thursday Murder Club movie has finally got a release date and a string of first look pictures, including ex James Bond star Pierce Brosnan looking very dashing as Ron!
The long-awaited movie adaptation of Richard Osman's beloved book will arrive on Netflix on Thursday, August 28, 2025. And, as you can see in the main picture, Ron looks very smooth and nothing at all like how I imagined him from reading the hit novel! I'd have thought of Ron as a balding man bulging out of a West Ham football shirt, but here he is sporting flowing grey locks and a trendy jacket! Helen Mirren looks more like I imagined Elizabeth, to be fair.
The plot follows irrepressible retirees Elizabeth (Helen Mirren), Ron (Pierce Brosnan), Ibrahim (Ben Kingsley), and Joyce (Celia Imrie), who spend their time solving cold case murders for fun.
As Netflix teases: "When an unexplained death occurs on their own doorstep, their casual sleuthing takes a thrilling turn as they find themselves with a real whodunit on their hands. Directed by Chris Columbus, the film is the latest to be produced through the Netflix and Amblin Entertainment partnership."
Richard Osman tweeted out the news about the release date with a simple "Whoooop".
Other key cast include Richard E. Grant (Withnail & I, Can You Ever Forgive Me?), Tom Ellis (Lucifer, Players), Geoff Bell (Kingsman: The Secret Service and Top Boy), Paul Freeman (Tokyo Trial, Raiders of the Lost Ark), Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso, F1) and Ingrid Oliver (Last Christmas, Doctor Who). Chris Columbus (Harry Potter, Home Alone) is the director.
The Thursday Murder Club is one of the most eagerly anticipated movies of the year, and Netflix will be hoping it will be just as successful as the books. If it is, we can expect adaptations of the other books. The fifth novel in the series, called "The Impossible Fortune", is due out in September this year.
The Thursday Murder Club movie will arrive on Netflix on Thursday, August 28.
