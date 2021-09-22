The 'Luther' movie — cast, plot, and everything we know

A Luther movie has been talked about for years, but fans of the hit BBC crime drama will be thrilled to know that one is finally on the cards.

The original BBC series debuted back in 2010 and has been incredibly popular ever since. The series has won no less than 11 Emmy nominations, with four for Idris Elba's performance as the title character.

Netflix has confirmed that a movie is finally going ahead. At the same time, they confirmed two big stars would be joining the feature film that's been written by series creator, Neil Cross.

Here's everything we know so far about the Luther movie so far!

As of yet, we don't have a release date for the Luther movie.

Luther movie cast

Naturally, you can't have more Luther without Idris Elba. With The Suicide Squad out the way, Idris Elba is ready to get back to fighting crime on the streets of London.

In the original Luther movie announcement, Netflix revealed two additional stars would be joining Elba. Andy Serkis (Lord of the Rings, Planet of the Apes, director of Venom: Let There Be Carnage) and Cynthia Erivo (The Outsider, Bad Times at the El Royale) will both appear in undisclosed roles in the new movie.

All we know about their characters right now is that they'll be playing two villains. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Serkis and Erivo present a "double threat" for the detective. Erivo's character is a detective who also happens to be Luther's nemesis, and Serkis will be the film's main villain.

Luther is coming back! Idris Elba will reprise his iconic role — joined by Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis — in a new feature film written by series creator Neil Cross. pic.twitter.com/DLJn2EDPviSeptember 13, 2021 See more

What might happen in the Luther movie?

The Luther movie is a continuation of the TV series which finished in 2019. Because it's set to follow on from the events of season five, it's pretty difficult to guess at just what might happen. If you need a recap of the final moments of the show, read on!

*Spoilers for Luther season five below*

In the finale, Luther and his rival, Alice Morgan, had another showdown. Having tracked down serial killer Jeremy Lake and saved his partner, Catherine Halliday from him, Luther was betrayed by Alice when she shot Halliday dead.

This saw the duo entering into a firefight. Alice shot Luther multiple times. He chased her onto a building site while begging her to give herself up.

Luther attempted to arrest her, but Alice slashed at him with a knife and admitted she was in love with him. As she prepared to kill him off, Luther used the last of his strength to shove her off some scaffolding. Although he grabbed her hand, Alice lashed out with the knife again and he dropped her to her "death".

Having tracked the duo by following a trail of blood, Martin Schenk arrested Luther and the pair left the site with John Luther's fate very much unknown.

With Luther in police custody, it's difficult to predict what he's going to get up to. Alice Morgan has already returned from the dead once... could she be back again?

(Image credit: BBC)

When talking to Entertainment Weekly about the finale, Idris Elba did give a few vague hints as to what the plot of the Luther movie could be. Elba said: "I feel like John has to make some decision in jail.

"It's quite clear that it would be very difficult for him to be a policeman moving forward. I think that's a great setup for a movie."

With very little plot info to go off, it's unclear how Luther will come into conflict with the two new villains as well. We'll just have to wait and see what Neil Cross has dreamt up for the latest installment of Luther when the film finally arrives on Netflix!

Is there a trailer?

As the Luther movie was only just confirmed, don't expect to see a trailer for a little while yet. As soon as one is released, we'll be sure to add it to our guide!