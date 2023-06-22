The Chi season 6: release date, teaser, cast, plot and everything we know about the series

August may bring some of the hotter temps in the US, but this year it will also bring a favorite Chicago-based drama back on the air with The Chi season 6.

The Lena Waithe series continues to be a hit among fans who appreciate the show for its relatable drama, impeccable acting by the ensemble cast and of course, its ability to respect the one-of-a-kind culture of the city of Chicago. So what can viewers expect to see in the new episodes?

Here’s everything we know about The Chi season 6.

The Chi season 6 makes its summer debut on Sunday, August 6, at 9 pm ET/PT on Showtime. For subscribers of Paramount Plus with Showtime, you’ll have access to the episode earlier on Friday, August 4.

On an interesting note, the 16-episode season will be split into two. The first eight episodes begin airing in August, while the second half of the season debuts at a later unannounced date.

In the UK, no plans for a season 6 rollout have been announced. However, you can watch season 5 on Disney Plus.

The Chi season 6 trailer

An official trailer for season 6 has not yet been released. However, a teaser video for the new episodes debuted on June 22. Take a look at the video below.

The Chi season 6 plot

Here is the synopsis of the season according to Paramount's press release:

"This season, life in The Chi reverberates between the highest highs and lowest lows. Big dreams are finally realized but at a cost and everyone will be tested in unimaginable ways as they calculate the risks and rewards of their next big move.

"Emmett (Jacob Latimore) and Kiesha’s (Birgundi Baker) blissful blended union is tested by his insatiable drive to expand Smokey’s and a new perilous partnership, while Kiesha finally races toward a rewarding new career. Douda (Curtiss Cook) deals with the fallout of Q’s murder and its effect on the shifting loyalty of his inner circle. Victor’s (Luke James) bold declaration of love for both his new girlfriend and his beloved community will impact his political ambitions. Happily married Jada (Yolonda Ross) mentors Emmett and her besties as they navigate relationships. Kevin (Alex Hibbert) is becoming a brilliant master gamer but struggles with the youthful pitfalls of early independence. Jake (Michael V. Epps) launches a new business, and Papa (Shamon Brown Jr.) falls for an older woman while questioning his faith. What will become of their pursuits will be revealed over the course of this season’s sixteen jaw-dropping episodes."

Luke James, The Chi (Image credit: Elizabeth Sisson/Showtime)

The Chi season 6 cast

From the very beginning, The Chi has been a drama with an ensemble cast, and that continues in season 6. Helping to lead the way as series regulars in the new episodes are Jacob Latimore (House Party), Alex Hibbert (Moonlight), Yolonda Ross (American Gigolo), Michael V. Epps (Primary Position), Birgundi Baker (Praise This), Luke James (Star) Curtis Cook (Manifest) and Shamon Brown Jr.

As always, the series is rounded out by a host of guest stars. This season that includes:

Kandi Burruss (The Real Housewives of Atlanta)

Vic Mensa (South Side)

Carolyn Michelle Smith (Russian Doll)

Jason Weaver (ATL)

Iman Shumpert (Twenties)

Nia Jervier (Dear White People)

L’lerrét Jazelle (9-1-1)

Hannaha Hall (Chicago Med)

Ahmad Ferguson (Power Book IV: Force)

Genesis Denise Hale (Candyman)

Joel Steingold (The Crossover)

Judae’a Brown (Our Father)

Miriam A. Hyman (Power Book IV: Force)

Tyla Abercrumbie (Utopia)

Tai Davis (Chicago Med)

Rolando Boyce (P-Valley)

Tory O. Davis (Shining Girls).

How to watch The Chi season 6

The Chi is a Showtime Original series and airs directly on the platform in the US. Those interested in watching new episodes as they air on TV need a subscription via their cable/satellite provider. However, if you’ve cut cords with traditional TV watching, live streaming platforms such as FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV offer Showtime add-on subscriptions for an additional fee.

New episodes can also be streamed via a Paramount Plus with Showtime subscription.

In the UK, new episodes stream on Disney Plus, although there is currently no information about when season 6 episodes hit the streamer.