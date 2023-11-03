The Fall Guy: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Ryan Gosling action movie

Ryan Gosling gets to show off both his action and comedic chops in the 2024 new movie The Fall Guy, which sees him pair up with Emily Blunt and the director behind Bullet Train, Deadpool 2 and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

The movie is an adaptation of the 1980s TV series of the same name that starred Lee Majors, but with some updated, spectacular sequences sure to bring the excitement.

Here is everything that you need to know about The Fall Guy right now, from when it is coming out to who's in it.

The Fall Guy has a premiere date of March 1 in the US, UK and most of the world. The movie will play exclusively in movie theaters upon its release.

For action fans, The Fall Guy is one of a few early 2024 titles to look forward to. Other titles you'll want to keep an eye out for are The Beekeeper starring Jason Statham and Argylle, which has a star-studded cast that includes Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell and Dua Lipa.

The Fall Guy cast

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt in The Fall Guy (Image credit: Universal Pictures)

As mentioned, The Fall Guy cast is headlined by Ryan Gosling as stuntman Colt Seavers and Emily Blunt as movie director Jody Moreno. The two have had a previous fling that Colt is hoping to rekindle.

Gosling is coming off of Barbie in 2023, but the two-time Oscar-nominated actor is no stranger to action, having starred in The Gray Man, Blade Runner 2049 and Drive. He also has no problem mixing in comedy as he does fight scenes, as evident by his great performance in The Nice Guys.

Blunt also had a big 2023, starring in both Pain Hustlers and Oppenheimer. She also has proven adept at both action and comedy, with her having starred in the likes of Jungle Cruise, Sicario and Edge of Tomorrow.

Joining Gosling and Blunt are Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) as a producer and Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Kraven the Hunter) as the movie’s leading man who Gosling's character works for as a stunt double. Winston Duke (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) and Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once) also star.

The Fall Guy plot

Drew Pearce (Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw) adapted the script from the original 1980s TV series. Here is the official plot from Universal:

"He's a stuntman, and like everyone in the stunt community, he gets blown up, shot, crashed, thrown through windows and dropped from the highest of heights, all for our entertainment. And now, fresh off an almost career-ending accident, this working-class hero has to track down a missing movie star, solve a conspiracy and try to win back the love of his life while still doing his day job. What could possibly go right?"

The Fall Guy trailer

Check out this super-sized (three-plus minute) trailer for The Fall Guy, which shows off Gosling’s comedic performance and the various stunts that are going to be center stage:

David Leitch movies

David Leitch started his career as a fight coordinator and stuntman himself, but has moved behind the camera and has become one of the big action directors of the last few years.

Here is the full list of movies that he has directed in his career:

John Wick (uncredited) (2014)

Atomic Blonde (2017)

Deadpool 2 (2018)

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019)

Bullet Train (2022)