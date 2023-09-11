Pain Hustlers: release date, teaser, cast, plot and everything we know about the Chris Evans and Emily Blunt film

Chris Evans won’t be suiting up and relying on the Avengers in his next role as he plays a pharmaceutical sales rep in the new 2023 movie, Pain Hustlers. Starring opposite Emily Blunt, the two powerhouse actors combine their talents to tell the elevated story of a single mother, Liza Drake, who turns to drug sales to provide for her family. Unfortunately, Liza’s rise to success is littered with plenty of problems that lead her to question her decisions in the pharmaceutical business.

So when can you expect to see Pain Hustlers and who else stars in the film? Here’s everything we know about it.

Pain Hustlers gets a limited run in select theaters in the US on Friday, October 20. The movie then becomes available to stream in the US and the UK on Netflix on Friday, October 27.

Pain Hustlers trailer

A trailer for Pain Hustlers has not yet been released, however, Netflix has released the following teaser. The tone of the clip definitely reminds us of The Wolf of Wall Street.

Pain Hustlers plot

Here is a synopsis of Pain Hustlers from Netflix site Tudum:

"Liza Drake (Blunt) is a blue-collar single mom who has just lost her job and is at the end of her rope. A chance meeting with pharmaceutical sales rep Pete Brenner (Evans) puts her on an upwards trajectory economically but dubious path ethically as she becomes entangled in a dangerous racketeering scheme. Dealing with her increasingly unhinged boss (Andy Garcia), the worsening medical condition of her daughter (Chloe Coleman) and a growing awareness of the devastation the company is causing forces Liza to examine her choices. Pain Hustlers is a sharp and revealing look at what some people do out of desperation and others do out of greed. The film is produced by Lawrence Grey."

Pain Hustlers cast

As previously stated, leading the way in the film are Chris Evans and Emily Blunt. Outside of carrying the shield as Captain America in the Avengers films, Evans has recently been spotted in Ghosted, The Gray Man, Don’t Look Up and was heard in Lightyear. Blunt is a decorated actress who shot to superstardom in The Devil Wears Prada, and recently starred in Oppenheimer, The English, Jungle Cruise and the A Quiet Place franchise.

Helping to round out the rest of the main cast are Andy Garcia (Book Club: The Next Chapter), Catherine O’Hara (Schitt's Creek), Jay Duplass (Industry), Brian d’Arcy James (Dear Edward) and Chloe Coleman (Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves).

Pain Hustlers director

David Yates took to the director’s chair for Pain Hustlers. Yates is perhaps best known for directing the Fantastic Beasts films and several Harry Potter movies.