IF: release date, cast and everything you need to know about the John Krasinski movie

Movies about imaginary friends appear to be a thing among the slate of 2024 new movies, with one example being John Krasinski's star-studded potential summer blockbuster IF.

IF, short for Imaginary Friends, has been described as a "live-action Pixar movie" by star Ryan Reynolds . That seems to indicate that the movie will be a bit more family-friendly than Imaginary, a new horror movie coming out a few months ahead of IF.

When is IF coming out and who makes up the A-list cast? We've got everything you need to know about IF right here.

Paramount Pictures has earmarked May 17 as the IF release date, putting the movie right up front as one of the first movies of the summer blockbuster season.

IF cast

While we don't know who everyone is playing as of yet, we do know that the IF cast is stacked.

Ryan Reynolds headlines things, with IF being his second summer blockbuster of 2024 alongside the heavily anticipated Deadpool 3. In addition, John Krasinski is pulling quadruple duty on IF, as he stars in addition to writing, directing and producing (Reynolds is also a producer).

The rest of the well-known cast includes Fiona Shaw (Andor), Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny), Louis Gossett Jr. (An Officer and a Gentleman), Alan Kim (Minari), Cailey Fleming (The Walking Dead) and Steve Carell, reuniting with Krasinski after their time together on The Office.

IF plot

An official plot synopsis for IF has not been revealed. However, reports from CinemaCon 2023, where footage of the movie was screened, details that the movie follows a young girl who discovers she has the ability to see imaginary friends who have been abandoned by kids.

IF trailer

There is no trailer for IF yet, but that will change very soon. Paramount has announced it is releasing the first IF trailer on Thursday, December 14. Once it becomes available online, we’ll add the trailer right here for you.

John Krasinski movies

Though Krasinski is still probably best known for his time starring as Jim Halpbert on The Office, he has become a well-regarded director, most notably for his A Quiet Place franchise. But those aren't the only movies that Krasinski has directed. Here's a complete look at his directing credits:

Brief Interviews with Hideous Men (2009)

The Hollars (2016)

A Quiet Place (2018)

A Quiet Place Part II (2020)

Krasinski also directed three episodes of The Office during its run, just FYI.