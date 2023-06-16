Best Pixar movies ranked: from Toy Story to Lightyear

Over the course of nearly three decades, Pixar has remained at the forefront of animation. The studio helped to push the boundaries of what animation could do, and in the process they created several bona fide masterpieces that have delighted generations of viewers and grossed billions of dollars. With the release of their 27th feature, Elemental, there's no better time to look back on Pixar's illustrious catalog and give our take on how they rank.

26. Cars 2

The Cars franchise is a bit of a punching bag. The second movie in the trilogy centers the action on Mater in a tedious spy caper that simply doesn't have enough gas in the tank to sustain itself. The emotional stakes are practically non-existent and Cars 2 is bereft of the magic audiences came to expect from Pixar. It's also easily the studio's least visually appealing movie. At least the race sequences are solid, but nowhere near as good as the other Cars films.

25. The Good Dinosaur

The backgrounds of The Good Dinosaur are some of the most astonishingly detailed work ever created at Pixar, but it's not enough to bolster one of its weaker stories. The story of a young dinosaur who befriends a Neanderthal boy is a rare Pixar movie aimed at younger kids, but that doesn't justify its shaky script devoid of imagination. Aside from those landscapes, everything about The Good Dinosaur feels derivative of much better family fare.

24. Cars 3

The finale of the Cars trilogy is better than its predecessor but still falters. It's more of the same from the franchise, albeit with mercifully less Mater. While it taps into some emotional resonance in terms of Lightning's fear of aging out of his passion and passing the mantle to the next generation, it doesn't truly commit to this theme. The highlights are the kinetic race scenes, which display potential for a far better film.

23. Onward

Pixar does well with stories of families of all kinds, be they biological or found, so the idea of a pair of brothers setting out on a quest to bring back their deceased father seems like well-worn territory for them. With Onward, even amid its fantastical overlay, this narrative just feels too familiar. It's all perfectly likeable, especially the design of a modern world populated by mythical creatures, and it does aim for a potent climax. Still, Pixar has done all of this better in other films, leaving Onward to feel inevitably second tier by comparison.

22. Lightyear

Lightyear was sold as the movie that Toy Story's Buzz Lightyear was based on, but it doesn't feel like a '90s smash hit for kids. The voice-over cast is talented and there are gorgeous set-pieces as one can reliably expect from Pixar. However, it's straightforward stuff that takes itself a tad too seriously. You simply don't buy Andy, or any child, would adore this movie enough to turn Buzz Lightyear into a merchandising phenomenon.

21. Cars

For many, Cars was the first sign Pixar was fallible. It continues the formula of creating a world where other creatures or objects are in charge and the picturesque landscapes make for some of the most striking visuals of this era of Pixar. But it's the story, which is basically Doc Hollywood with vehicles, that things fall apart. Cars works best as a film for younger kids who like chases and won't be bogged down in trying to figure out how this universe works.

20. Brave

Brave feels like a last-minute fix, as director Brenda Chapman was removed and the story rewritten to be shoehorned into the existing animation. There's still a lot to enjoy in this tale of a Scottish princess who wants freedom from her family, especially in the quiet moments of its mother-daughter relationship. They were obviously meant to be the meat of the narrative in Chapman's version, but the final cut of Brave feels like something is missing. Stick around for all the accents and enjoy the Celtic-inspired score.

19. Monsters University

Out of all the Pixar movies that seemed primed for a prequel, Monsters Inc. wasn't at the top of anyone's list. Yet we got it, with a college story of all things that showed how Mike and Sully met while attending university. It's not quite Animal House in terms of raucousness, but more a furrier Revenge of the Nerds for the younger generation. There's fun to be had here, but the heart of the movie is Mike and Sully's friendship, which Monsters University doesn't seem to have enough faith in to carry the narrative.

18. Finding Dory

Ellen DeGeneres' forgetful fish Dory was the breakout character of Finding Nemo, but it still seemed curious that she landed her own sequel 13 years after the first movie. While it doesn't come close to the majesty of its predecessor, Finding Dory manages to explore some poignant depths. This time it's Dory searching for her long-lost parents, while the movie doubles down on environmental themes. What it lacks in originality, it makes up for with sharp humor, dazzling ocean visuals and a real tearjerker of an ending.

17. Soul

After exploring the world of human emotions in Inside Out, director Pete Docter aimed even higher with Soul, examining the origins of our personalities and the philosophy of determinism. An ambitious pianist falls into a coma and seeks to reunite his separated soul and body while stuck in a purgatorial state. While Soul has real high points, particularly a score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, its storytelling stumbles under the weight of its ambition. Its highs are extremely high, but its lack of consistency proves somewhat maddening.

16. Incredibles 2

After ending the first Incredibles on a cliff-hanger, it's a surprise it took Pixar until the Marvel franchise became inescapable for Incredibles, but the end result is a solid sequel, although it still comes short of the brilliance of its predecessor. What Incredibles 2 does have going for it is the savvy decision to center the action on Elastigirl, as well as some of the most frenetic and hilarious slapstick ever committed to modern animation. We still want more sequels.

15. Toy Story 4

How do you follow up one of the best trilogies ever made? Toy Story 4 gives it a good shot but, even though it’s a good movie on its own merits, it can't help but feel unnecessary. The majority of the series' cast is side-lined in favor of Woody, who wonders if it's time for him to go it alone and find meaning outside of being a child's plaything. It's satisfying, certainly, yet something's missing. The magic of the trilogy is in short supply here, and it doesn't match the bliss of the third film’s conclusion to these beloved characters.

14. A Bug's Life

Oft-forgotten, A Bug's Life is far more fun than it gets credit for. The very idea of remaking Seven Samurai with travelling circus bugs is worth the price of admission alone. While it's not as sure on its feet as Toy Story, it's a worthy follow-up and entertaining story of a plucky ant who hopes to take down the evil grasshoppers with a group of bugs he thinks are mighty warriors. In the context of the great bug animated battle of 1998, A Bug's Life easily takes victory over DreamWorks' Antz.

13. Monsters Inc.

Every kid fears the monster hiding in their closet. But in Monsters Inc., it's not personal. Pixar's take on the workplace comedy allows Billy Crystal and John Goodman’s impeccable chemistry to shine. The fourth movie from Pixar saw the studio getting more elaborate with its character designs and set-pieces (see the door warehouse scene, which is frenetic yet strikingly detailed), but as always, the real heart is with the leads and their relationship with the adorable toddler they nickname Boo.

12. Ratatouille

Pixar loves to take the most outlandish ideas and imbue them with pure humanity. In Ratatouille, a lowly rat's battle to become a celebrated chef evolves into a precise portrayal of an artist's life. While still very funny, it avoids the easy gags in favor of story, as well as the kind of visual panache that would make the harshest critic smile. Seldom has fake food looked as delicious as it does in Remy's kitchen. Ratatouille could have been a simple human/animal shenanigans tale; instead, it's a love letter to the act of creativity.

11. Luca

A beautiful town by the sea of the Italian Riviera becomes the hotspot for unexpected magic when two sea monsters befriend one another and assume human form on land. Perhaps the most Studio Ghibli-inspired film in Pixar's catalog, Luca is somewhat slight in terms of story but more than makes up for it with its nostalgic tone and beautiful portrayal of young friendship (the queer subtext is also evident, even though the studio denied it was deliberate.)

10. Toy Story 3

Many worried Toy Story could have ended its critical high on a disappointing note, but we need never have feared, as Toy Story 3 stuck the landing in spectacular fashion. Andy's all grown up, the toys are in a new location and the threat of the group being torn apart (often literally) is stronger than ever. Kids can appreciate the slapstick, teenagers can relate to the pain of moving on from your childhood and adults can bawl at the climax that keenly understands the magic of letting go.

9. Turning Red

Adolescence is messy and Turning Red delves into the madness of one Chinese-Canadian girl's growing up with hilarity, honesty and some top-notch 2000s pop music. Aside from being a funny and candid metaphor for menstruation, Turning Red portrays a messy mother-daughter relationship in a painfully relatable manner. It could have suffered from being a lockdown release, but Turning Red quickly established itself as one of Pixar's best movies.

8. Coco

Miguel dreams of becoming a musician against his family's wishes, and his journey to uncover his past leads him into the vibrant depths of the underworld. Coco dares to tackle death in a way that is thoughtful, serious and deeply affecting, all while portraying the richness and beauty of Mexico's Day of the Dead and its importance to their culture. Even by Pixar crying standards, Coco will make you sob.

7. Inside Out

One of Pixar's strengths lies in its willingness to treat its young audience seriously and not talk down to them on serious issues. Inside Out delves into matters as serious as childhood anxiety and depression, and does so without ever losing its deft touch or ability to extract magic from unexpected sources. Five key emotions battle to make a pre-teen girl's life easier as she begins a new life, but as anyone who's gone through adolescence can testify, it's easier said than done. Come for the displays of imagination, stay for the tear-jerking moments with Bing-Bong.

6. Finding Nemo

The story of Finding Nemo seems so simple on its surface — an overprotective father must find his missing son — but the breath-taking magic of this 2003 movie lies in its details. Underwater landscapes had never looked so fully realized in animated form and audiences were instantly enraptured by this colorful cast who practically dared us to dislike them. With Finding Nemo, Pixar once again set the bar higher than previously thought possible for animation.

5. The Incredibles

Long before superheroes dominated the pop culture landscape, Brad Bird brought the golden age of comics and a scoop of retrofuturism to the big-screen with 2004's The Incredibles, which might be the most purely thrilling of Pixar's movies. It's also the coolest, thanks to a top-tier score, visuals that wouldn't look out of place in a 1960s sci-fi series and action sequences that would put Marvel Studios to shame. The themes of feeling obsolete and struggling with familiar family problems, even when you're super, are just as gripping as the punch-ups. It's a surprise we didn't get a dozen Incredibles movies after this one.

4. Up

There are few moments in all of animated cinema, let alone Pixar, that generate as much full-throated sobbing as the opening of Up. The beauty and tragedy of true love is encapsulated so intensely that you wonder how on Earth the rest of the story can live up to that. Fortunately, Up does, giving audiences a buoyant adventure tale of an unexpected hero in octogenarian Carl Fredricksen. While there are plenty of laugh-out-loud moments, especially with the guileless talking dog Dug, the magic of Up is in its exploration of living your life to the fullest, regardless of what's thrown in your way.

3. WALL-E

WALL-E seemed like a major risk, a movie with an almost dialogue-free first half. While there are some flaws in the second half's more human-focused tale of environmental awareness, the true magic of WALL-E is in its romance between the eponymous plucky trash compactor and EVE, which culminates in a stunningly beautiful dance among the stars. So much emotion is conveyed through movement, through glances and the cheeky humor of WALL-E himself, who is as much a silent movie comic as he is a robot. It's no wonder it's currently the only Pixar movie in the Criterion Collection.

2. Toy Story

When Toy Story premiered in 1995, it was a revelation. Audiences had never seen anything like it, with its computer animation feeling like the future had arrived early. While those technological advancements now seem quaint, the storytelling of Toy Story remains rock-solid. The rivalry between Woody and Buzz still sparks and you truly feel for Woody's plight as the old-school toy who might be tossed aside by his beloved owner. Any '90s kid remembers that heart-stopping finale and the sheer rush of Pixar's first happy-ever-after. Toy Story set the standard and animation was never the same after it.

1. Toy Story 2

In the end, the franchise that started it all reigns supreme. Toy Story 2 may be a perfect sequel to an already perfect movie. The jokes are funnier and more plentiful, the villains more dastardly, the emotional stakes higher (plus that tear-jerking song "When She Loved Me") and the animation sharper. Toy Story 2 is a reminder of how the company pushes itself to higher and greater standards. Toy Story 2 beckoned a new century of animation brilliance, for which Pixar has been at the forefront.