Kung Fu Panda 4: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the Jack Black animated movie

Skadoosh! The Kung Fu Panda franchise is back in action, as Kung Fu Panda 4 is set to be among 2024's new movies. The DreamWorks franchise has been dormant since 2016, but we're willing to bet that Po and company still have the moves to entertain us.

The original Kung Fu Panda movie debuted back in 2008, following a martial arts-obsessed Panda who defies the odds, and his sensei's skepticism, to become the legendary Dragon Warrior. The subsequent movies have expanded upon Po's backstory and offered some memorable villains and gorgeous animation, which Kung Fu Panda 4 looks to deliver once again.

From when it is premiering to who's in it, here is everything you need to know about Kung Fu Panda 4.

Kung Fu Panda 4 debuts exclusively in movie theaters on March 8.

It actually shares its release date with another bear, though Imaginary's Chauncey isn't as cuddly as Po.

Kung Fu Panda 4 cast

It wouldn't be Kung Fu Panda if Jack Black wasn't voicing Po, as the character has become one of Black's calling cards. Black was a part of another big animated movie in 2023, as he voiced Bowser in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Outside of the world of animation, Black has also recently appeared in The Mandalorian season 3, History of the World Part II and Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

Also returning to the Kung Fu Panda franchise as part of the voice cast is Dustin Hoffman (The Meyerowitz Stories) as Master Shifu, James Hong (Everything Everywhere All at Once) as Po's adoptive father Mr. Ping, Bryan Cranston (Your Honor) as Po's birth father Li and Ian McShane (John Wick: Chapter 4) as Po's former nemesis Tai Lung.

Interestingly, franchise stalwarts Angelina Jolie, Jackie Chan, Seth Rogen, Lucy Liu and David Cross are not listed as members of the cast in an official announcement from DreamWorks, so perhaps their time with the franchise has come to an end. We'll keep an eye on that.

However, there are some exciting new additions to the cast as well. First is Viola Davis (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) who is set to play the movie's villain Chameleon. Awkwafina (Quiz Lady) is also joining the cast as a quick-witted thief Zhen. Rounding out the new members of the cast is Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once) as Han, the leader of a group of thieves.

Jack Black welcomed a couple of his new castmates in a TikTok video that you watch here.

Kung Fu Panda 4 plot

(Image credit: DreamWorks/FlixPix/Alamy Stock Photo)

Kung Fu Panda has seen Po go from an unlikely kung fu warrior to a masterful teacher, so what is next on his journey? Here is the official synopsis for Kung Fu Panda 4:

"After three death-defying adventures defeating world-class villains with his unmatched courage and mad martial arts skills, Po, the Dragon Warrior (Golden Globe nominee Jack Black), is called upon by destiny to… give it a rest already. More specifically, he's tapped to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace.

"That poses a couple of obvious problems. First, Po knows as much about spiritual leadership as he does about the paleo diet, and second, he needs to quickly find and train a new Dragon Warrior before he can assume his new lofty position.

"Even worse, there's been a recent sighting of a wicked, powerful sorceress, Chameleon (Oscar-winner Viola Davis), a tiny lizard who can shapeshift into any creature, large or small. And Chameleon has her greedy, beady little eyes on Po's Staff of Wisdom, which would give her the power to re-summon all the master villains whom Po has vanquished to the spirit realm.

"So, Po's going to need some help. He finds it (kinda?) in the form of crafty, quick-witted thief Zhen (Golden Globe-winner Awkwafina), a corsac fox who really gets under Po's fur but whose skills will prove invaluable. In their quest to protect the Valley of Peace from Chameleon's reptilian claws, this comedic odd-couple duo will have to work together. In the process, Po will discover that heroes can be found in the most unexpected places."

The Kung Fu Panda 4 script was written by Jonathan Aibel and Glenn Berger.

Kung Fu Panda 4 trailer

The trailer for Kung Fu Panda 4 is scheduled to be released on December 13. When it becomes available we'll share it here.

Kung Fu Panda 4 directors

Mike Mitchell and Stephane Ma Stine are listed as co-directors on Kung Fu Panda 4. Mitchell has previously directed the DreamWorks animated movies Trolls and Shrek Forever After. Stine's credits include She-Ra and the Princess of Power.

How to watch Kung Fu Panda movies

If you want to catch up with the first three Kung Fu Panda movies, they are all available to watch online. Here’s where you can find them: