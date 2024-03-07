The Dragon Warrior returns, as Po is back with his martial arts skills to entertain movie fans in Kung Fu Panda 4. This is the first entry in the DreamWorks animated franchise in eight years, so where and when are you going to be able to watch Kung Fu Panda 4? We have all the info you need to know about that right here.

Quick catch up for those who need it since the last Kung Fu Panda entry, the franchise follows Po, a panda who loves kung fu as much as he loves snacking on dumplings. After being tapped to be the legendary Dragon Warrior, Po and his friends have fought numerous enemies to protect their home, and given audiences plenty of laughs along the way. In Kung Fu Panda 4, a new villain threatens everything that Po holds dear.

So is Kung Fu Panda 4 playing in movie theaters, and if so where? Or is it available to stream? Read on to find out just how you can watch Kung Fu Panda 4 right now.

How to watch Kung Fu Panda 4 in movie theaters

Kung Fu Panda 4 is playing exclusively in movie theaters at first. It releases in the US on March 8 (with some early Thursday screenings available). Those in the UK will have to wait until March 28 for the animated movie to arrive.

To find showtimes for Kung Fu Panda 4, check out Fandango , which will provide info on all of the locations and times that the movie is playing in your area, as well as allow you to purchase tickets directly online.

If you're looking for ways to save money on going to the movies, you'll want to find out more about movie theater subscription and memberships. These programs, offered by various US and UK movie theater chains, allow movie lovers to get free, discounted or monthly allotments of tickets, as well as deals on concessions and other movie-going perks.

Is Kung Fu Panda 4 streaming?

No, Kung Fu Panda 4 is not available to stream at this time; its exclusive run in movie theaters is just that, exclusive.

We don't have an idea at this time when Kung Fu Panda 4 may hit streaming, but we are almost certain that it'll do so first on Peacock. As a DreamWorks Animation movie, Kung Fu Panda 4 falls under the NBCUniversal company banner, so it will almost certainly arrive on their streaming service first.

Before a streaming debut though, expect Kung Fu Panda 4 to be available to rent via digital on-demand platforms.

We'll update this page as info on those online premieres become available.

What else to know about Kung Fu Panda 4

Jack Black leads the way in the Kung Fu Panda franchise as the voice of Po. Joining him once again as part of the voice team for the animated movie are Dustin Hoffman as Shifu, James Hong as Po's dad Ping and Bryan Cranston as Po's other dad, Li. New to the cast in Kung Fu Panda 4 are Awkwafina, who voices the cunning thief Zhen that becomes a new ally for Po, and Viola Davis as the villainous and shape-shifting Chameleon.

Directed by Mike Mitchell and Stephanie Stine, with a script written by Jonathan Aibel, Glenn Berger and Darren Lemke, here is the official synopsis for Kung Fu Panda 4:

"After three death-defying adventures defeating world-class villains with his unmatched courage and mad martial arts skills, Po, the Dragon Warrior, is called upon by destiny to… give it a rest already. More specifically, he's tapped to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace.

"That poses a couple of obvious problems. First, Po knows as much about spiritual leadership as he does about the paleo diet, and second, he needs to quickly find and train a new Dragon Warrior before he can assume his new lofty position.

"Even worse, there's been a recent sighting of a wicked, powerful sorceress, Chameleon, a tiny lizard who can shapeshift into any creature, large or small. And Chameleon has her greedy, beady little eyes on Po's Staff of Wisdom, which would give her the power to re-summon all the master villains whom Po has vanquished to the spirit realm.

"So, Po's going to need some help. He finds it (kinda?) in the form of crafty, quick-witted thief Zhen, a corsac fox who really gets under Po's fur but whose skills will prove invaluable. In their quest to protect the Valley of Peace from Chameleon's reptilian claws, this comedic odd-couple duo will have to work together. In the process, Po will discover that heroes can be found in the most unexpected places."

As of publication, Kung Fu Panda 4 is "Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes. Find out what we thought of the movie with our Kung Fu Panda 4 review.

Check out the trailer for the movie right here for a quick preview: