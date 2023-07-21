Quiz Lady: release date, cast, plot and everything we know

Quiz Lady on Disney Plus sees comedian and actress Awkwafina and Killing Eve star Sandra Oh teaming up for new comedy movie. They play dysfunctional sisters Anne and Jenny who must work together to cover their mother’s gambling debts. And when Anne’s beloved dog is kidnapped, the only way to raise the ransom money is to turn game show-obsessed Anne into a bona-fide quiz show champion.

Here’s everything you need to know about the film Quiz Lady…

Quiz Lady sisters Anne and Jenny (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Quiz Lady will premiere on Friday November 3 on Disney Plus, under the Star banner in the UK.

Quiz Lady plot

Quiz Lady follows Anne (Awkwafina), a brilliant but uptight game show addict, and her estranged train-wreck of a sister Jenny (Sandra Oh). Their mother has racked up some serious gambling debts and when Anne’s precious dog is kidnapped, they have to raise the funds the only way they know how – by turning Anne into a game show champion.

Quiz Lady has a dog heavily involved in the story too! (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Quiz Lady cast — Awkwafina as Anne

Awkwafina plays game show contender Anne. The comedian, rapper and actress, whose real name is Nora Lum, has had roles in Girl Code, Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, Ocean’s 8, Crazy Rich Asians and Jumanji: The Next Level. She won a Golden Globe award for her role in The Farewell. Awkwafina has her own comedy series Awkwafina is Nora from Queens and has lent her voice to films including The Little Mermaid, The Bad Guys and Raya and the Last Dragon.

Awkwafina as Anne at the quiz show. (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Sandra Oh as Jenny

Sandra Oh plays Anne’s estranged sister Jenny in Quiz Lady. She’s best known for playing Eve Polastri in the series Killing Eve. She played Dr Cristina Yang in Grey’s Anatomy and has also starred in The Chair, Sideways, Under The Tuscan Sun and Umma. She’s voiced characters in Invincible, Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, The Sandman, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power and Turning Red.

Sandra Oh in Killing Eve. (Image credit: BBC)

Who else is starring in Quiz Lady?

Quiz Lady also features Elf star Will Ferrell as teh game show host, Fargo’s Jason Schwartzman, Holland Taylor (Two and a Half Men) and Tony Hale (Veep).

Will Ferrell as a game show host in Quiz Lady. (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Is there a trailer for Quiz Lady?

There's no trailer for Quiz Lady just yet but if one drops, we’ll post it on here.